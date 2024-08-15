A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad to seek a bitter life has landed a job that she is proud of

The excited lady jammed to KiDi's Lomo Lomo hit song in her video posted online to celebrate her new beginning

The young lady's video became a source of inspiration to many netizens who follow her page

A young Ghanaian lady who left the shores of Ghana in search of greener pastures has taken to social media to celebrate her success in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The young lady, identified as @akuahadepakendra on TikTok stated in a video caption that she had secured a job in the UAE as a cleaner.

A young Ghanaian lady celebrates after securing a cleaning job in UEA. Photo credit: @akuahadepakendra/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @akuahadepakendra shared a beautiful photo of herself standing behind a nice structure in her new country of residence.

The young Ghanaian lady used KiDi's latest song Lomo Lomo to celebrate her seemingly exciting journey.

"Proud cleaner in UAE. Life is a journey, whatever comes we will do it," she wrote in the caption

Netizens derive motivation from @akuahadepakendra's video

@akuahadepakendra's video became a source of motivation to many people online, as they await their blessing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video, which had racked up over 1.5k likes and 269 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@Edward wrote:

"You are better than someone who work for 12 hours no off day and take a salary less than 2000 dirham."

@ZACK NATION also wrote?

"U are beautiful. Do go for security because we are even scared."

@ABY KING said:

"My sister works as a cleaner and she is very very beautiful."

@nicholasboansi also said:

"Aww dear looks soo beautiful than that arrogant security."

@T - money commented:

"keep it up don't be ashamed of what brings food to the table,stay blessed."

Lady becomes a security officer in Dubai

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to celebrate and announce her new job as a security officer in Dubai.

known on TikTok as Akua Angila, the lady said she previously worked as a cleaner before landing her new role as a security personnel.

Akua Angila, in a video shared on her page, expressed her gratitude to God for changing her story.

