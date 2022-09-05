Nana Tornado bio: age, real name, wife, father, and latest updates

Ghanaian celebrities are best known for their film and music industries, which have produced some of the world's best talents. Internet celebrities have also come up and are enjoying massive followings online. Nana Tornado, a controversial figure, is among them. He is well-known for his outspoken personality and statements, which have earned him both critics and admirers. But, aside from his personality, what else do you know about him?

Nana Tornado is a social media sensation and Ghanaian actor. He is well-known for his blunt demeanour and body piercings. In addition, he is a controversial figure who has admitted to being a pimp and a commercial s*x worker.

Profile summary

Full name Emil Gerald Wood Nickname Nana Tornado Gender Male Current residence Tema, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Profession Actor, social media personality

Nana Tornado's biography

What is Nana Tornado's real name? The entertainer's real name is Emil Gerald Wood. Not much is known about his birthplace and upbringing, but it is believed that he was born in Ghana.

Nana Tornado's father was a pastor, but not much is known about him. The information about his mother and siblings (if any) is also not available.

Career

He began his acting career after meeting Afia Schwarzenegger, a well-known Ghanaian media personality. According to Ghana Weekend TV, the star revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger introduced him to acting. As a result, his first stint in acting was in the TV series Afia Schwarzenegger.

The television show was created by Deloris Frimpong Manso and centred on Afia Schwarzenegger's fictitious and exaggerated lifestyle. His popularity grew as a result of his acting career.

What happened to Nana Tornado and Afia?

Despite being friends, Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado fell out. According to Gh Gossip, Tornado claimed that Afia had badmouthed him to his friends in the USA.

Tornado responded to a viral video of Afia Schwarzenegger hurling insults at her detractors by claiming that Afia had always been the bad apple in their friendship.

The social media influencer said that Afia had offended him before he left for the United States but had called him to apologise. He accepted the apology, but when she did it again by spreading lies about him to a friend of his, Nana decided enough was enough and severed ties with her.

Does Nana Tornado have a wife?

Yes, he does. According to Ghana Celebrities, the star posted a photo of his wife on social media in 2020. The picture of the lady is still available on Nana Tornado's Instagram page. The last part of the caption reads, "I love my wife."

However, some fans questioned the authenticity of his post. In an interview with Ghana Weekend TV, the star revealed that he was getting ready to settle down with a white lady.

In October 2021, the social media personality caused even more confusion after he posted a photo of himself kissing an older white lady. According to GH Base, the upload generated much interest online and confusion about Nana Tornado's love life.

What is Nana Tornado's net worth?

His net worth is currently unknown. The actor has revealed very little about his earnings throughout his career. However, the star claimed to Independent Ghana that he does not make much money from acting and that he makes money by supplying hair cream to eighteen South African salons.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Nana Tornado? He is a Ghanaian actor and social media personality. What is Nana Tornado's real name? The entertainer's real name is Emil Gerald Wood. What happened to Nana Tornado and Afia? The pair are no longer friends despite being acquaintances for a long time. The duo fell out after Tornado claimed that Afia badmouthed him to his friends in the USA. Does Nana Tornado have a wife? The actor uploaded a picture of a woman he claimed to be his wife on Instagram in 2020. What is Nana Tornado's age? Unfortunately, despite his popularity, his age remains a mystery. Is Nana Tornado gay? According to Gossips 24, the socialite recently posted photos of himself with his alleged lover, a white lady, to refute claims that he was gay.

Nana Tornado is a Ghanaian actor and social media influencer. He is well-known for being a divisive figure who is frequently at the centre of controversy. For example, his ongoing feud with former best friend Afia Schwarzenegger resulted in both parties' online smear campaigns.

