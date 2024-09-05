Top 20 surfer haircut ideas and hairstyles you should try today

What comes to mind when someone mentions surfing? A laid-back, carefree lifestyle, no doubt. This sport is synonymous with sun-kissed waves and an effortless vibe that captures the essence of beach life. But have you ever thought about surfer hairstyles? Discover iconic surfer haircut ideas and hairstyles you should try today.

Get an effortlessly cool look with these surfer haircuts. Perfect for the beach and beyond. Photo: @giarogiarratana, @beautifulbylizg, @hank_ge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Surfer hair is a tousled hairstyle popularised by surfers from the 1950s onwards. It is traditionally long, thick and naturally bleached from high exposure to the sun and salt water of the sea. Since its inception, many variations of the surfer haircut have emerged, each with its appeal.

Top 20 surfer haircut ideas

What makes surfers famous? For some, it's their excellence in one of the most challenging sports; for others, it's their effortless-looking hairstyles. If you are among the latter, you can agree that surfer hair is one of the most appealing hairstyles worldwide. But how do you get one? Here is a list of surfer haircut ideas and hairstyles to try out.

Messy bun

Embrace the laid-back style with a messy bun, perfect for casual days or a relaxed beach look. Photo: @giarogiarratana, @daniel.reith on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The messy bun embodies the spirit of surf culture, offering a casual appearance ideal for leisurely days by the beach or any low-key occasion. It's a simple yet stylish choice for those who want to embrace surfer aesthetics effortlessly.

Surfer boy haircut

Keep all eyes on you while walking on the beach with this hairstyle, ideal for surfer boys with thick, curly locks. This style typically features medium-length hair for easy movement and a windswept appearance. To achieve this look, let your hair grow to a medium length and use a sea salt spray to enhance the texture.

Tousled hair

Achieve that effortlessly cool look with tousled hair, perfect for adding a bit of edge to your style. Photo: @ruuttu2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a haircut that adds depth and dimension to your locks, the layered surfer haircut is the design for you. Its layers create a natural flow, making it perfect for those with thick hair.

Medium-length wavy

Rock the laid-back beach vibe with this medium-length wavy hairstyle, perfect for surfers and sun-seekers alike. Photo: @cedricioo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This shaggy surfer haircut is all about beach vibes. With longer layers and a bit of volume at the crown, this style is perfect for those who want a more carefree look. Many young guys sport this carefree style inspired by catching waves.

Short wavy hair

Achieve a casual yet refined look with short, wavy hair, perfect for adding natural texture and volume to your style. Photo: @noahbeck, @michaelyerger on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This surfer dude haircut is a slightly shorter version of the classic surfer boy look. It's all about keeping the hair manageable while maintaining that windswept aesthetic. This design is ideal for those who prefer shorter hair but still want that beachy feel.

Cropped sides, longer top

This short surfer haircut is for those who like short and straightforward hair. It features cropped sides and a slightly longer top, giving you a fresh look while maintaining that textured edge.

Long straight hair

Embrace the timeless appeal of long, straight hair, perfect for showcasing sleek, flowing strands that make a bold statement. Photo: @hairstylesformen2022 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have straight hair and want to achieve that surfer look, don't worry! This surfer haircut for straight hair will sort you out. It features tousled hair made using a texturising product to create volume.

Vintage surfer's haircut

Capture the essence of the surf culture with this vintage 90s surfer haircut, featuring wet, tousled hair that exudes a timeless beach vibe. Photo: @ninetiesandbeyond on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you nostalgic for the 90s? The 90s surfer haircut is making a comeback. This style features longer, curtain-style bangs that frame the face and add a touch of retro charm. It is perfect for those looking to mix a bit of old-school flair with a modern twist.

Classic crew cut

Keep it simple and sharp with a classic crew cut, perfect for a clean and timeless look. Photo: @lukasgold on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This little boy surfer haircut is a cute version of the classic crew cut. It features a shorter length with just enough hair left to create a playful, tousled look. It is easy to maintain and perfect for active kids who love to play outdoors.

Beach waves with highlights

Rock effortless beach waves with sun-kissed highlights for a natural, relaxed style. Photo: @elie_perrey, @petejcranfield on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add some highlights to your surfer haircut to create that sun-kissed look. Beach waves with highlights are perfect for adding depth and dimension to your hair, making it look like you've spent hours under the sun.

Mullet shag with undercut temples

Want to spice up your shaggy look? Try mixing in some mullet vibes. Keep the sides short, pump up the top, and let it flow longer at the back. Undercut temples add a daring twist, giving you an edgy, relaxed vibe.

Textured surfer haircut

Get the ultimate beach-ready look with a textured surfer haircut featuring tousled layers and natural sun-bleached highlights. Photo: @maartenvda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The textured haircut is one of the most common hairstyles worldwide. This design works best for people with naturally wavy or curly hair. To achieve this look, use sea salt spray to add texture and keep your hair looking effortlessly tousled.

Japanese surfer hairstyle

Elevate your look with a Japanese surfer hairstyle featuring spiky, textured hair and sharp, defined edges. Photo: @amezoooo, @dadadad04410592 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Japan, the surfer hairstyle, known as 'Saafaa', became popular in the early 1980s. Stylists describe it as straight and combed forward with a short back.

Curly quiff

Achieve the perfect blend of volume and style with a curly quiff featuring short, faded sides and defined curls on top. Photo: @soff.cut, @csaba_bago on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Longer on top and shorter on the bottom, curly quiffs appear youthful and voluminous. While you need curly hair to pull this surfer haircut off, you also need some wax to help the hair on the crown maintain its shape and volume.

Long wavy hair with a beard

Combine a full beard with the natural flow of long, wavy hair to create a robust and masculine style. Photo: @geoviking, @longhair_peaceful_warriors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wavy surfer haircut is the perfect choice for naturally wavy hair. If you want a very authentic, island-inspired style, long wavy hair with a beard is the way to go. This combo is an excellent option for men who consider themselves free spirits.

Medium length cut

While most surfer haircuts feature curly hair, straight styles can also possess a beach-inspired look. The medium-length straight hair with a middle part and slightly tousled is a laid-back hairstyle that shines through surfer hair designs.

Wet locks

Naturally, wet hair will eventually air dry, but with wet locks, you can achieve the same design with a more lasting effect. You need a decent amount of hair oil or gel with a shiny finish. However, remember that this style can look greasy, so do not over-apply the product.

Faux hawk

Stand out with a faux hawk, perfect for those who want to make a statement without committing to a full mohawk. Photo: @jaemarj, @hairbeautybecky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With its free-spirited nature and versatility, the punk-inspired faux hawk doubles as surf hair. If you like the look of long hair without the inconvenience of it getting in the way, this is a great style.

Parted, tousled medium-hair

Achieve a relaxed, effortless vibe with parted tousled medium hair, perfect for those who prefer a naturally stylish. Photo: @hair_bender_english, @keeoncruz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here's another excellent example of medium-length guy haircuts for a surfer look. Pushing the front section to the side, thus dividing the hair with a natural side part, adds an elegant twist to the style.

Bearded man bun

A man bun is one of the most famous surfer hair looks, as it is both stylish and practical. Some guys may find the traditional long surfer haircut convenient for surfing and prefer to tie their locks away from their faces.

How do you get surfer boy hair?

Start by growing your hair to a medium length, then use a sea salt spray to add texture. Let your hair air dry for a more natural finish.

What does a surfer's hair look like?

Typically, a surfer's hair boasts a sun-kissed and tousled appearance, complete with natural highlights from the sun and saltwater. The texture tends to be wavy or curly and slightly unkempt, as if tousled by the wind, exuding a relaxed and effortless aura.

How do surfers have good hair?

The combination of saltwater and sun naturally enhances their hair's texture, giving it that perfect beachy look.

Surfer haircuts for men include styles like the classic surfer boy haircut, layered cuts, and undercuts. These unique styles can enhance natural hair texture and emphasise a laid-back, beachy vibe.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about the best haircuts for men with curly hair. Thanks to the extensive catalogue available online, curly-haired men have many designs to choose from.

Haircuts for curly-haired men include designs like the mop top and undercuts. But with various designs, which ones stand out as the best? Find out here.

Source: YEN.com.gh