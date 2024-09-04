Actress Nana Ama McBrown and socialite Nana Tonado squashed their feud at the birthday and christening ceremony of the twins of actress Selly Galley and musician Praye TiaTia on Saturday, August 31, 2024

This comes after Tonado, in a viral video, criticised McBrown and UTV for hosting comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV's United Showbiz and even mocked her

Many people admired that the two Ghanian celebrities settled their differences, while others hailed McBrown for being forgiving

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown smoked the peace pipe with socialite and actor Nana Tonado, and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

McBrown and Tonado make peace

The viral video was captured at the birthday and christening ceremony of the twins of actress Selly Galley and musician Praye TiaTia on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

In the video, Nana Tonado was standing beside Nana Ama McBrown, who was in a conversation with another person. When she was done, Tonado approached her to have a conversation.

Speaking in Twi, the Onua Showtime host was seen telling the socialite to refrain from making hurtful utterances about people. She further said to him that it was not a good habit and that she had forgiven him.

Background of their feud

In 2022, Nana Tonardo publicly criticised McBrown and UTV's management in a social media post.

The basis for his criticism was that the media house allowed comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger to use their platform on United Showbiz to rain insults on his friend and politician, Chairman Wontumi.

During his criticism, he nicknamed Mrs McBrown Mensah, 'Ara Leticia', and mocked her in the video.

Since that incident, the two had not crossed paths until they encountered each other at Selly Galley's recent christening ceremony of her twins.

Reactions to Nana Tonado and McBrown's video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding McBrown and Tonado making peace after his criticisms towards her in 2022:

sweet_ekua said:

"They can never misbehave when they see her in person"

daakyehemaanana1 said:

"That's the reason why Mcbrown is always on the lead....no baga yawa biaaaa"

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"Nana Ama this woman IS WHO I CALL ABIGIRL. A LADY WITH BEAUTY AND BRAIN. she don't have hatred , she is so pure"

angie_sitso said:

"Tonado as3 ewiemu etumfuo"

samiraabdulai02 said:

"Apologise accepted u know selfless Empress most kindness"

kellylomotey said:

"Nana Ama really has a good heart 😍😍😍"

mayaati_1 said:

"He apologized and she said "meny3 saa biem" also said "eny3 me de aky3 wo" but coat no 🥼 nti, mentumi pay attention to nkomm) no🤣🤣🤣"

McBrown talks on UTV ties after exit

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown expounded on her decision to leave UTV for Onua TV.

In an exclusive interview with seasoned media personality Bola Ray, Mrs McBrown Mensah stated that she left UTV because she felt it was time to move on.

Speaking about her relationship with Fadda Dickson and Despite, she said they were still on good terms and that she left on a good note.

