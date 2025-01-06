Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado has embraced the New Year with a new style direction as he rocks attention-seeking outfits to events

The famous fashion enthusiast Nana Tornado has never missed any of Adwoa Jannis' luxurious parties for any reason

Some social media users commented on Nana Tornado's beautiful dress he wore to Adwoa Jannis' event

Controversial Ghanaian actor Emil Wood, popularly called Nana Tornado, has once again made headlines with his outfit to Adwoa Jannis' New Year party over the weekend.

The male-style influencer looked flawless in a long puff-sleeved dress to the star-studded party. Notably, 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa and others were in attendance.

Nana Tornado styled the leopard print dress with white boots and a black designer bag as he took over the dance floor with his unique moves.

He accessorised his look with a gold jewellery set while slaying in black sunglasses and stepping out without makeup.

Nana Tornado looks classy in a dress

Ghanaians commented on Nana Tornado's long leopard dress and white boots to Adwoa Jannis' New Year party.

dzifa_official stated:

"I need his shoes for JM’s inauguration on Tuesday, God willing."

afia___amponsah1 stated:

"He lost his mom yesterday ooo, and he’s chilling today. No, indeed no who dies loses 😂😂😂😂."

trish_asantewaa stated:

"Odiii Torna😂."

yaa_ankomaah stated:

"I thought he just lost his mum😂".

awuraamaagyiri stated:

"Na ofrihen 3den oooooo😂😂😂😂".

seedorfkduah10 stated:

"Monhw3 asem hehe asem Paa nie."

abyna_odi stated:

"Who heard the lady 😂😂😂😂😂."

eugenianaa_adoley stated:

"Only his dressing Tornado 😂😂."

agyei473 stated:

"3kasen 😂😂."

okwabi_1 stated:

"I’m back again, and it’s full of surprise comments on here … people never disappoint 😂😂✌🏽."

paulina.ewusi.5 stated:

"Asemooo."

mhyzzgolden stated:

"Ei na wei 3y3 patapata anaa s3 d3n cos 😂."

agyei_asiedu stated:

"Aaaaah hw3 ne pantalon bi😂😂😂."

ampong_97 stated:

"Opana nso beku yen 😂."

Watch the video below:

Adwoa Jannis rocks a corset lace dress

The chief executive officer of Omega Drinks, Adwoa Jannis looked ethereal in a floor-sweeping lace gown for her company's New Year party.

The style influencer wore a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone as she modelled in designer high heels.

Watch the video below:

Akua GMB slays in a flared dress

Ghanaian beauty queen and chief executive officer of Miss Golden Stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB graced the event in a simple ready-to-wear outfit.

The celebrity mother wore a black frontal lace curly hairstyle and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Adwoa Jannis cuts 4 cakes in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businesswoman Adwoa Jannis who went viral with her multi-day birthday party in December 2024.

The beautiful and talented CEO organised four giant cakes for her luxurious birthday party that became the talk of the town.

Some social media users praised the bakers for their creativity as photos of the cakes popped online.

