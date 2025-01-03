Madame Rocklyn Antwi has gone viral with her beautiful outfit which she wore to her husband's annual Christmas concert

The fashion lover wore a simple yet classy ensemble to the sold-out concert at the spacious UPSA auditorium

Some social media users have commented on Madame Rocklyn Antwi's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian entertainment industry personality and wife of legendary Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi, Rocklyn Antwi, is trending on Instagram.

Madame Rocklyn Antwi was spotted with popular fashion critic Charlie Dior at the second edition of the Get Kojo Antwified concert, which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium.

Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi's wife chills with Charlie Dior in a viral video. Photo credit: @charlie_dior

Source: Instagram

The style influencer wore a cutout leopard print styled with a beautiful beaded necklace and bracelets.

Madame Rocklyn Antwi's giant afro hairstyle made her stand out at the musical concert. She also wore heavy makeup with defined eyebrows to enhance her natural beauty.

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior looked dapper in a short-sleeved glittering shirt and matching tailored-to-fit trousers.

He wore heavy makeup and maintained his short hairstyle while rocking his designer black sunglasses.

Kojo Antwi's wife rocks a stylish dress

Some social media users have commented on Madame Rocklyn Antwi's outfit for her husband's Christmas concert.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

raphael.morgan.3914 stated:

"Wow 🤩 ! She’s so beautiful 😍 #legend’swife."

theelsiearthur_ stated:

"She’s a stunner!!! 😍 No wonder the song Rocklyn is so moving 🔥🔥."

tsaako_1 stated:

"Obaa Rocklyn".

mshasford stated:

"She’s pretty 😍."

coco_abena stated:

"OMG she’s fabuloussss! 🔥."

phillyourloveme stated:

"Omg ❤️."

unresolution217a stated:

"I am so proud of you 👍🏿 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

dankyiafriyiebonsu stated:

"You two look beautiful together!".

lkarikari stated:

"She is beautiful! She resembles Stephanie Benson, if I’m not mistaken."

adwoa_d3d3 stated:

"Aunty Rocklynn ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior models in a brown outfit

Charlie Dior caught the attention of the fashion enthusiasts as he modelled in a classy outfit at a runway show.

She wore a shiny top and matching trousers to complete his look at the viral event.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior models in a stylish outfit

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's two-piece outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

yveygamor stated:

"Tyla with some sprinkle of Naomi and a pinch of Heidi. Love it 😘😘."

mimi_nokturnal stated:

"I just laughed with whoever laughed in the background 😂."

big._ellis stated:

"Elegance in motion❤️."

mzz.herty stated:

"Charlieeee 😍😍😍👏."

millyblinksmilly stated:

"😍😍Obaaaaa nu nie."

emperial_eve stated:

"It’s giving demand your attention 🔥🔥 get it Charlie."

theelsiearthur_ stated:

"They obvs didn’t catch the Naomi reference. You ate down 🔥🔥".

Charlie Dior slays in a wedding gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion critic Charles Tamakloe popularly called Charlie Dior who wore a luxurious white wedding ball gown to a star-studded event on January 2, 2025.

The fashion influencer looked like a celebrity bride in the custom-made gown and matching face mask to the first fashion event of the year.

Some Ghanaian celebrities including Fella Makafui and others commented on Charlie Dior's exquisite ensemble on his official Instagram page.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh