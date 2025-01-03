Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye and her husband are serving adorable relationship goals

The celebrity couple are trending after rocking stylish ensembles to a private wedding happening on January 3, 2024

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's two-tone dress and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her beautiful family are back in Ghana to celebrate the New Year after their lavish Christmas vacation in the United States of America.

The celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked perfect together in stylish ensembles for their first outing in 2025.

Tracey Boakye wore a beaded three-quarter-flare dress designed with orange and lemon green fabric to the private wedding.

The fashion designer Jennifer Mensah, the chief executive officer of Todayxstyle, added a touch of embroidery to create a timeless design for the celebrity wedding guest.

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah completed his look with a short-sleeved kaftan, an elegant beading pattern, and black trousers.

The father-of-three wore black sunglasses to match his Mobutu to the private event.

Tracey Boakye slays in a two-tone outfit

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's lovely outfit at her friend's wedding. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ahoufe_afia_the_np stated:

"My beautiful sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥 you do it all."

Mortteyp stated:

"See me blushing 😍."

nanahemaa_dokua stated:

"Beautiful princess, may the good lord continue to bless your union. May the covenant of grace and peace be your portion and your household. Blessed 😇 New Year ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏."

addoireneofficial stated:

"Eiiii love is sweet oh🥹🥹me Am tired of being single 😂😂😂."

iam_mznaa stated:

"Chai, see something beautiful 🧡🧡🧡💚."

maammeadwoa_gh stated:

"Beautiful 😍 😍😍😍."

iamhemaahmiriam stated:

"My favourite ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sandrabrefo stated:

"Odolastic❤️."

munashjeff stated:

"Happy New Year, mami ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

barbs_darling stated:

"Pressure paa nie 😍😍😍😍I’m loving it🔥🔥🔥🔥."

endyslove46 stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

mohammed_suweaba stated:

"Whoosh, my people ❤️❤️❤️may this smile never fade, Miss Ntiamoah ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍."

channel.adams stated:

"This is beautiful 😍, wow❤."

ekubapaha stated:

"Just beautiful."

salifaith stated:

"Kailash the Ntiamoah's🔥🙌❤️."

Tracey Boakye rocks a classy yellow outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Tracey Boakye turned heads a yellow crop top and short pleated skirt for her photoshoot in her plush mansion.

She wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle, heavy makeup and long-eyelashes while fidgeting with her phone as she poses for the cameras.

Tracey Boakye flaunted her designer bag and accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets.

Actress Tracey Boakye's maid flies first class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye who has earned the respect of many followers online after treating her maid like her family member.

Tracey Boakye's maid was seen enjoying herself as a first class passenger during their recent trip to the United States of America.

Some social media users have praised Tracey Boakye and her family for always sponsoring their househelp to travel abroad.

