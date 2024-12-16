Socialite Adwoa Jannis' 35th birthday party went viral on social media as many people spoke about the plush decor and expensive birthday cakes she cut with a sword

Gospel musicians and circular musicians graced the event to entertain guests and also serenade the birthday celebrant

Adow Jannis slayed in different outfits during the course of her birthday celebration on the evening of Sunday, December 15, 2024

Wealthy Ghanaian businesswoman, Adwoa Jannis, went viral after throwing a lavish birthday party to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Adwoa Jannis' birthday party

At her birthday party on Sunday, December 15, 2024, various Ghanaian celebrities and loved ones graced the occasion.

Gospel musicians Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy and Broda Sammy bestowed God's blessings upon the life of the birthday celebrant while entertaining guests with their hit gospel songs.

The atmosphere of the birthday party was lit up when circular musicians, Akwaboah Junior, Kwabena Kwabena, and Dada KD grabbed the microphone to perform their classic songs.

As part of celebrating her 35th birthday, Adwoa Jannis cut four giant birthday cakes with a sword while surrounded by loved ones.

Adwoa Jannis' birthday cakes

Reactions to Adwoa Jannis' birthday party

Many people in the comment section were in disbelief that Adwoa Jannis was 35 years old, as they compared her older look to the younger looks of 41-year-old actress Jackie Appiah and 40-year-old actress Yvonne Okoro.

Others also spoke about how wealthy she was as they admired the beautiful decor at her birthday party and the expensive-looking birthday cakes she cut.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

rain_daysdays1 said:

"How is Jackie Appiah and Yvonne older than her??? U people should fear God ooo😂."

october_very_ownnn said:

"This old woman is 35 years eeeeiiiiiii boi😂."

glamour_by_tish said:

"cake mu slay queen"

officialmzkiki said:

"So how are people suffering in this country? All I see is enjoyment and cash. But the cake is caking❤️."

nkwafo01 said:

"It could be true but de kind of creams sm of de women use on their body is too strong which is making them age sooo fast."

remiguidotti said:

"Whether it's a football age or not, she's beautiful and obviously a pleasant and kind woman. Shows from her gorgeous smile. Stay beautiful and happy 🥂❤."

Adwoa Jannis' grand arrival

Friends and loved ones spray money

Broda Sammy's performance

Piesie Esther's performance

Akwaboah Junior's performance

Dada KD's performance

Obaapa Christy's performance

Kwabena Kwabena's performance

