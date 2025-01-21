Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife Akua GMB was the centre of attention at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards

The former beauty queen Akua GMB looked splendid in a figure-hugging dress to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos of Akua GMB that bloggers posted on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, looked sassy in her skintight dress at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

Akua GMB wore a shiny button-down floor-sweeping gown to the red carpet event, and most fashion lovers have shared mixed reactions to her look.

Akua GMB looks gorgeous in a shiny dress at the Ghana Movie Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Miss Golden Stool looked different as she rocked a short pixie-cut hairstyle for the first time.

Akua GMB accessorised the three-quarter-sleeved dress with gold earrings and gold bracelets as she flaunted her designer bag.

The former beauty queen was accompanied by a handsome man who looked dashing in an African-print shirt and white trousers. He completed his look with black loafers for the star-studded event.

Akua GMB rocks shiny dress to awards

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's choice of outfit to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mrs_kofikane stated:

"Give us, baby. Toooo cute."

hajia_nadjat stated:

"Was the background song necessary 😂😂😂."

yaa_ankomaah stated:

"Eei 3to) nie."

miss_lj2 stated:

"They look so good."

akuarhadepahcee stated:

"What happened to the back of her dress?."

adwoaaa____ stated:

"Can't someone inform her about the dress? Its torn."

ewura_ama_1 stated:

"No sar🙌."

_____ciara.xw stated:

"Keep everything private 🧏🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️."

asirifim1 stated:

"Woman 😍😍😍."

maameama_agyeiwahkordi3 stated:

"What’s gorgeous about BBL 😂."

kyjuan504 stated:

"This one we need measuring tape 3to mu mountain afagyato."

adjaa_collins stated:

"Do they still make movies in Ghana??".

kwabena8112 stated:

"After she make a lot of money from the old man."

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a green glittering gown

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards with her glittering gown. The style icon wore a classy perfect to fit deep-plunge neckline to the red carpet event.

Jackie Appiah and Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah presented the Discovery Of The Year award to Rosemond Alade Brown who is popularly called Akuapem Poloo at the star-studded event.

Watch the video below:

Ghana Movie Awards organisers present woven plaques

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the organisers of the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards who presented winners with woven fans plaques for their immense contributions in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako and others posted their new made-in-Ghana plaques on Instagram to celebrate for the honoured bestowed on them.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the videos that surfaced online.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh