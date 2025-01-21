Dr Kwaku Oteng's Ex-Wife Akua GMB Flaunts Her Curves At The Ghana Movie Awards: "The Dress Is Torn"
- Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife Akua GMB was the centre of attention at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards
- The former beauty queen Akua GMB looked splendid in a figure-hugging dress to the red carpet event
- Some social media users have commented on the trending videos of Akua GMB that bloggers posted on Instagram
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, looked sassy in her skintight dress at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.
Akua GMB wore a shiny button-down floor-sweeping gown to the red carpet event, and most fashion lovers have shared mixed reactions to her look.
The chief executive officer of Miss Golden Stool looked different as she rocked a short pixie-cut hairstyle for the first time.
Akua GMB accessorised the three-quarter-sleeved dress with gold earrings and gold bracelets as she flaunted her designer bag.
The former beauty queen was accompanied by a handsome man who looked dashing in an African-print shirt and white trousers. He completed his look with black loafers for the star-studded event.
Akua GMB rocks shiny dress to awards
Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's choice of outfit to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
mrs_kofikane stated:
"Give us, baby. Toooo cute."
hajia_nadjat stated:
"Was the background song necessary 😂😂😂."
yaa_ankomaah stated:
"Eei 3to) nie."
miss_lj2 stated:
"They look so good."
akuarhadepahcee stated:
"What happened to the back of her dress?."
adwoaaa____ stated:
"Can't someone inform her about the dress? Its torn."
ewura_ama_1 stated:
"No sar🙌."
_____ciara.xw stated:
"Keep everything private 🧏🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️."
asirifim1 stated:
"Woman 😍😍😍."
maameama_agyeiwahkordi3 stated:
"What’s gorgeous about BBL 😂."
kyjuan504 stated:
"This one we need measuring tape 3to mu mountain afagyato."
adjaa_collins stated:
"Do they still make movies in Ghana??".
kwabena8112 stated:
"After she make a lot of money from the old man."
