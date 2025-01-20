Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped out in style to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards in an expensive green lace gown

Jackie Appiah met the expectations of fashion lovers with her body-flattering outfit and hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's videos that Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku shared on his page

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah conquered the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards red carpet with her classy outfit.

Jackie Appiah looked magnificent in a glittering lace gown that accentuated her curves while showing off her smooth legs.

Jackie Appiah slays in a green lace gown to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The 41-year-old style influencer mesmerised rising television presenters and influencers with her great personality as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

The famous style icon wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and pink lipstick.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with green stud earrings and a round silver ring while flaunting her rectangular clutch purse.

Jackie Appiah rocks a green corseted lace gown

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stylish green lace gown at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards on Sunday, January 19, 2025. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanaakosuaadoma stated:

"Natural beauty and pretty 😍."

iamnanaekua_fresh stated:

"Jackie never disappoints 😍😍."

efyah_pomaah stated:

"I think Jackie is holding a diplomatic passport 😂😂😂😂."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Evergreen Classy Jackie Appiah 👑💚💚💚."

lisalistic12 stated:

"Very Calm and so Demure.Nobody but Jackie❤️❤️❤️🙌."

_mr.elroyy stated:

"Jackie deɛ me spec oo anka ago fit turn am up well paa 😂😂😂."

secure_thabag stated:

"At her age, she is still not married, but small girls in Ghana marry. Like Jackie, they are old solos."

iam_conas stated:

"This lady sef what kind of food does she eat 😂😂am not sure she dey eat our kind of food some of banku and tins 😂😂😂😂😂am not sure because of Eeeeeiiiiii."

que_boakye stated:

"Who??? And Who??."

iamdenora stated:

"Poloo looks so fine here."

bossladyronii stated:

"Is there a reason why she appears so uncomfortable?."

albert_emu stated:

"Make up 1 trillion."

evelynhanson95 stated:

"My sassy and respectable lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamdenora stated:

"The ever gorgeous Jackie 😍🔥❤️."

mradusei stated:

"Jackie’s manager is so on point 👏."

Watch the video below;

Akuapem Poloo slays decently in a maxi dress

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Rosemond Alade Brown popularly called Akuapem Poloo looked elegant in maxi dress to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

Akuapem Poloo looked elegant in short bob coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup to the red carpet event.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a short ruffled dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who wore a signature green ruffled dress by a Nigerian fashion designer for her latest photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah wore one of Style Temple's best-selling green dress that made her look younger than her real age as she posed for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's yellow designer bag and Mach & Mach embellished shoes on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh