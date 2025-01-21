Famous Ghanaian influencer Quitachie caused a stir on social media when she prepared Kivo Gari with a new twist

The famous food blogger noted that it was her first time trying the product and decided to add her favourite fruits to taste

Many people were in disbelief that she added grapes, strawberries and bananas, and they shared their opinions in the comments

Famous Ghanaian influencer Quitachie showed a different way of enjoying the famous Ghanaian delicacy gari soaking, leaving many people in awe.

Quitachie prepares gari soakings.

Source: TikTok

Quitachie eats gari soakings

Making a video and posting it on her social media pages, Quitachie noted that it was her first time trying Kivo Gari.

In the video, she noted that many members of her fanbase, known as Chichies, had requested that she try Kivo Gari, which she obliged.

The 22-year-old influencer noted that it was her first time seeing the Kivo Gari pack, which she had always seen in television commercials, YouTube, or social media ads.

In the caption of the social media post, influencer Quitachie noted that she wanted to add her twist to the gari soaking by adding her favourite fruits, which she termed a Quitachiefied Kivo Gari mix.

"Hey chichies 💓, let’s Quitachiefy kivo gari 💓✨🍌🍓🍇🇬🇭 #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #quitachie #chichies #nigeriatiktok🇳🇬"

Video of Quitchie preparing gari soakings

Reactions to Quitachie's Kivo Gari mix

The video of the Kivo Gari mix left many Ghanaians in awe as they noted that the addition of fruits to the mixture was new to them.

Others also recommended other gari mix products with a similar twist that she could try in case she had developed a liking for the famous Ghanaian snack after her first try.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to Quitachie's Kivo Gari mix, where she added fruits:

vicosika said:

"Guyz Quitachie’s real name is Queen Takyi 😂😭."

Gloria Cudjoe said:

"I recommended Royal mix gari to u all 🥰🥰,that’s our new product just add water 🥰🥰."

Akua Ofosua Ansong said:

"Kivo Gari mu fruit salad o🤣🤣🤣🤣."

joojo said:

"one day you will add cheese to abenkwan😂😂😂."

NAA AFOLEY❤🐻🌹 said:

"You don’t like cold water but you added ice??😂😂."

Porche said:

"Kivo gari company shaking their head 😭😂😂😂😂😂."

Mr Stix said:

"Kivo Gari and fruit salad. Oo nice."

PAGEZ said:

"She’s saying bye bye to us na ɔde Gari no akɔtua nano 😓😓😓."

Cillas_perfect_glam said:

"Yeah is true I always add strawberries 🍓 to mine yo yo I’m kidding 😂😂😂🤣."

McBrown eats gari soakings

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown prepared herself a bowl of Kivo Gari and enjoyed it while showing off Belpak tissues and a Tasty Tom branded shirt.

In the video she posted on her TikTok page, she promoted three brands, which she represents in a video, getting many people to tag her as the queen of ambassadorial deals.

Her humility, which she portrayed in the video, awed many social media users, while others hailed her with lovely compliments.

Source: YEN.com.gh