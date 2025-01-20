The organisers of the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards are forward thinkers after unveiling their new woven fan plaques

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, has shared a video of his plaque on Instagram

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video on Instagram

The 2025 Ghana Movie Awards organisers have introduced the first-of-its-kind locally designed plaques to award outstanding actors and stakeholders promoting the movie industry.

At the 12th edition of the prestigious event, the deserving winners were presented with a woven fan proudly painted with the Ghana flag.

Zionfelix wins Blogger of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The woven fan had a wooden base on which the awardee's name and category were embossed for future reference.

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, showed off his plaque after he won Blogger Of The Year at the event.

There were 21 awards presented in categories such as Achievement in Cinematography, Achievement in Directing, Achievement in Editing, Achievement in Costume and Wardrobe, Production Design and Achievement in Sound Mixing and Editing.

Zionfelix flaunts his woven fan on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's video, and he posted his unique woven fan plaque on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

abenaasaremenako stated:

"You won a fan, i.e papa?."

emon__17c stated:

"Na wei 3y3 papa (fan ) anaaa???😂😂😂 any congrats o."

joe_biden1_ stated:

"Ah what the H is this ?😂😂."

the_realhammonds stated:

"This fan de3 I don’t understand o.. ei what’s that?."

otismadaline stated:

"Am just reading comments eeeeeiiii😂😂😂😂😂😂."

sirmoxi1_ stated:

"I'll take this over glass plaque 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

danilostudios stated:

"I understand, money no dey, but awards must go on👏👏👏."

kobbytuesdayz stated:

"Dr UN, is that what you're doing? lol."

caleb___09 stated:

"Papa with Ghana Flag😹😹😹."

isaacosment stated:

"Innovation! 😂 zion papa yi wo de b3bo gya mu anaa."

Watch the video below:

Clemento Suarez wins big at GMA 2025

Ghanaian actor and comedian Clemento Suarez won the favourite actor of the year at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

Watch the video below:

Akuapem Poloo wins Discovery Of The Year Award

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo looked stylish in a maxi dress to receive her at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

Akuapem Poloo gave an inspiring speech as she starts the New Year with such a great award to motivate rising stars to work harder toward their dreams.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah presented the enviable award to Akuapem Poloo at the Accra International Conference Center.

Ramsey Nouah impressed his Ghanaian fans with his colourful ensemble and Mobutu hat while rocking designer shoes to the red carpet event.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a green glittering gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who looked flawless in a green lace gown to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

Jackie Appiah styled her look with a golden designer clutch purse that matched perfectly with her stylish shoes.

Samira Yakubu, Jackie Appiah's manager looked sparkly in a floor-sweeping lace gown and matching headwrap to the star-studded event on January 19, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh