Ex-Convict Speaks About Life In A Ghanaian Prison, Details Cost Of A Mobile Phone In Jail
A former inmate of a Ghanaian prison has shared his harrowing experiences behind bars, shedding light on the challenges faced by prisoners and the high cost of basic amenities in jail.
The ex-convict, who requested anonymity, described the daily struggles of life in prison, emphasising overcrowding, inadequate meals, and limited access to healthcare.
According to him, the lack of basic necessities often forces inmates to rely on contraband items smuggled into the prison.
One striking claim he made was the exorbitant cost of owning a mobile phone in jail. He alleged that a yam phone was sold at GH¢400 while smartphones ranged from GH¢3,000 to GH¢12,000.
Asked by Onua FM's Nana Yaa Brefo who was responsible for selling the phones, he noted it was business going on in the cells.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh