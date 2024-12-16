Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, looked terrific in a gorgeous dress at the 2024 Miss Golden Stool finale

The 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner impressed beauty lovers with her flawless makeup and hairstyle

Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's videos that are trending on Instagram

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 Miss Golden stool finale.

The chief executive officer of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant, Akua GMB, wore a stylish corseted dress to the outdoor event at Bayview Hotel.

The CEO of Miss Golden Stool, Akua GMB, slays in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Akua GMB turned heads in a brown shimmering corseted dress with a wrap for easy movement as she welcomed guests at the event.

The former wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng wore flawless makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle that matched her sleek outfit.

Akua GMB causes a stir with her outfit

Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's elegant outfit.

roselynfelli stated:

"Woman with enough body 😍😍😍."

anitagyeman stated:

"Beautiful 💚💜💋🙌."

mz_naaodey stated:

"Queen and more ❤️❤️❤️."

jarbrella stated:

"My name sister Akua papabi❤️❤️❤️."

rosys_finerygh stated:

"All so gorgeous!😍😍😍."

vivian.odame stated:

"Prettiest ❤️."

ghana_naija_updates stated:

"Biggest Akua 😍."

ahendzia stated:

"This lady dey bee roof roof ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

menayeideas stated:

"The strength of a Queen 👸 🙌 ✨️ 👏 💪."

r_osemensah stated:

"Beautiful sis😍".

yaababy101 stated:

"You are too beautiful 😍😍😍."

richy_brown74 stated:

"You are too fine."

missgoldenstool stated:

"Can your CEO be fine to pass wanna CEO? Ɔhemaa for a reason and forever."

Akua GMB rocks a classy silver gown

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Akua GMB attended a private event in a round-neck gown that highlighted her curves.

Akua GMB wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look.

Akua GMB slays on her 36th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB, who wore a stylish outfit to celebrate her 36th birthday.

The celebrity mother wore gorgeous dresses for her birthday photoshoot that became the talk of the town.

Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's birthday dresses and heavy makeup on Instagram.

