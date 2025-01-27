Diana Asamoah, in a video that went viral on social media, had a poor reception at a wedding ceremony she performed at recently

In the video, the musician performed her hit Anopa Wim song, but the crowd did not seem to be concerned or happy to watch her

The video of Diana Asamoah getting a poor reception at the event has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah received a poor reception during a recent performance at a wedding ceremony.

In a viral social media sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was the special guest performer for a plush wedding held in a plush residence. Many of the special event attendees were spotted in their beautiful and colourful Kente outfits.

The video showed Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who was one of the high-profile campaigners for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia before the 2024 elections, performing her 2014 hit song, Anopa Wim from her Pentecost Soree Nwom album.

The reception of the crowd including the married couple failed to match the gospel singer's energy as they showed little enthusiasm and watched her quietly while she joyfully delivered a strong musical performance.

Many of the attendees at the event were focused on their smartphones while others looked unconcerned and failed to sing or dance to Evangelist Diana Asamoah's song.

The crowd reception Evangelist Diana Asamoah received at the wedding ceremony was a far cry from the atmosphere she had gotten used to in her hall-of-fame-worthy three-decade career in the Ghanaian music industry.

She was the first artist to launch her album with distinguished High Commissioners and parliamentarians attending the occasion to show their support.

Throughout her stint in the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker has performed on many local and international music stages including the first African worship concert in Italy, which she organised.

She has performed in notable foreign countries including Italy, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, the USA and Canada.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also won awards in both Italy and Belgium for being the Best Gospel artist in Ghana in 2006 and 2008.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

maakosua_broni commented:

"Maybe in their mind, they thought she didn’t bath before coming 😂😂😂."

fiifi_amega said:

"People are tired of her 😢 aww."

fidi_bby commented:

"So why did they invite her? 🤦‍♀️ 😂😂😂😂."

blackbloggerhub said:

"Ah, even the couple? So who invited her to sing then?"

_emerald_anna commented:

"This an example of I have engaged myself in politics 😂😂😂😂."

selasesosu said:

"It is like the people there are not happy she came 😂😂😂?"

otemaaamoah commented:

"Ay3 critical 😂😂😂😂😂."

Diana Asamoah baths once daily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah shared that she only bathes once per day during a segment on her radio show.

The award-winning gospel musician noted that she had flawless skin despite not being a habitual bather throughout her life.

Diana Asamoah's remarks about her hygiene garnered massive attention on social media, with many Ghanaians commenting.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

