Ghanaian fashion designer Madame Joyce Ababio has explained the inspiration behind the vice president's inaugural outfit

The legendary fashion mogul talked about her long-lasting business relationship with the woman of the moment

Madame Joyce Ababio has received positive reviews for putting so much effort and creativity into the iconic inaugural outfit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian fashion designer Madame Joyce Ababio has explained in detail the inspiration behind Ghana's first female vice president, Her Excellency Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inaugural outfit for her swearing-in on January 7, 2025.

The founder of Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design disclosed that she designed unique outfits for the Vice President before she entered politics.

Joyce Ababio talks about designing Vice President and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inaugural outfit.

Source: Instagram

Madame Joyce Ababio highlighted some of the things fashion should consider when designing outfits for their clients.

In an exclusive interview with Madame Joyce Ababio shared the inspiration behind the Vice President's inaugural outfit.

"I do things for her every now and then, and the day was coming up, so it had to be done.

Red gets you noticed because it is bold and bright. For the occasion, I thought it was the best. I didn't particularly want to use party colours because once we are on that stage, it is a national thing. It is not about blue, green, or whatever. I chose a colour that I thought would bring her out.

I know the person as to what she likes, who she is. She is a very simple person. She likes simplicity and I also believe simple and elegant is always the way to go in things that you do. So I thought that would be the best to do for her.

She is the vice president and didn't want to see her coming with corsets that which is basically what everybody is doing these days.

I think fashion in a certain way. You have to know your client, you have to know what they want and consider the occasion, age plays a role. All those things must be considered. The day for me screamed kente.

The day that we have to showcase the rich culture we have in this country and kente. I thought it was appropriate to use kente for her. I also didn't want the dress to look like Kaba and skirt. So I opted for a jacket style."

Watch the video below:

Joyce Ababio joins Africa Women’s Leadership Academy

Madame Joyce Ababio received a citation from Africa Women’s Leadership Academy for her contributions to the Ghanaian fashion industry.

Check out the photos below:

Joyce Ababio shows off the interior of her school

Madame Joyce Ababio spoke about how her calling to promote the Ghanaian fashion industry has led her to step up an well-equipped design school for student who are interested in fashion designing.

Watch the video below:

Meet the designer behind President Mahama's inaugural outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bondaana, the celebrity fashion designer who worked closely with President John Mahama to design his most-talked about inaugural outfit.

Bondaana has styled many Ghanaian celebrities, politicians and businessmen from other countries.

Some social media users have commented on President John Mahama's inaugural outfit on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh