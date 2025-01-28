2Face Idibia's gorgeous wife Annie Idibia looked gorgeous in elegant outfits for her recent photoshoots

Annie Idibia is one of the famous cast of Netflix's Young, Famous & African series featuring Ghanaian musician Fantana

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 5 exquisite photos of Annie Idibia in designer outfits and hairstyles

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay Idibia known in the entertainment industry as Annie Idibia has inspired many fashionistas with her gorgeous looks over the years.

Annie Idibia who married her first crush and first love Innocent Idibia popularly called 2Face has shoot over 200 movies and over 16 series.

2Face Idibia's wife Annie Idibia rocks stylish outfits. Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The celebrity mom has gone viral on Instagram after her husband and legendary Nigerian musician 2Face filed for divorce after 13 year of marriage.

Netflix's Young, Famous and African cast member Annie Idibia has many women believe themselves to build a solid brand for themselves without leveraging on the fame of their spouses.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 photos of Annie Idibia that nearly broke the internet.

Annie Idibia slays in white skirt suit

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia looked sassy in a white long-sleeve blaer and matching short skirt for her photoshoot.

Annie Idibia strutted in a white strappy heels matched completely with her daring look. She accessorised her look with gold drop earrings while rocking flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Annie Idibia rocks a shiny dress

Annie Idibia looked like a goddess in a long-sleeved ruched dress highlighting her curves for his photoshoot. The style influencer rocked short hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty.

Annie Idibia slays in a pleated outfit

Annie Idibia turned heads in a long sleeve designer blazer and pleated pants for an editorial photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup as she posted flirtatiously for the cameras.

Annie Idibia models in a short outfit

Annie Idibia looked gorgeous colourful outfit that clinched to her body for a viral photoshoot. She looked like a super model in the two-piece ensemble designed by Medlin Boss.

Annie Idibia models in a red corseted gown

Annie Idibia looked extravagant in a red glittering off-shoulder gown for her photoshoot. The celebrity mother styled her look a stylish fascinator as she posed to flaunt her thighs.

Some social media users have commented on Annie Idibia's breathtaking outfits and makeup looks on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thriftsby_nena stated:

"Oh mine....skin🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

roxy.bush.3 stated:

"This is cardi b in Nigeria love ur outfit 😍😍🔥🔥."

lilianpaul1272 stated:

"Finest 🔥🔥🔥."

abbahamos stated:

"Beautiful."

sundayblessing9287 stated:

"This is what u will always see when u get married to the man God has for u❤️❤️❤️ my eys are on u mama."

fummy27_for_real stated:

"Beautiful."

ifysucre stated:

"Amen 🙌🙌🙌."

joanna.aluko stated:

"Give dem🔥🔥."

paulamenaghawon stated:

"Go show dem say level don change 😂😂."

mena_goddess stated:

"A queen i love."

2Face files for divorce from Annie Idibia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about legendary Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia who announced on Instagram that he is no longer married to Annie Idibia.

The superstar deleted the post after many fans and celebrities blasted him for divorcing his wife after putting her through so much pain.

Radio personality and 2Face Idibia's daughter have reacted to the Instagram post after screenshots surfaced online.

Source: YEN.com.gh