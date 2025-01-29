Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie Idibia have inspired many with their beautiful love story

The adorable couple has set the internet ablaze after 2Face announced his separation from Annie Idibia on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos and videos of the couple that made them fall in love all over again

Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia MON, known by his stage name 2Baba and formerly as 2Face Idibia has filed for divorce from his wife Annie Idibia.

The famous Nigerian couple made Africans believe in the power of real love and set the standard for most industry players to start romantic relationships with their colleagues.

2Face and Annie Idibia look classy in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @annieidibia.

Amid the divorce saga, YEN.com.gh has compiled 4 photos and videos of the powerful couple that made them gain recognition worldwide with their public display of affection.

2Face and Annie Idibia spotted in the UK

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia looked perfect together as they vacationed in the United Kingdom.

The top Nigerian musician rocked a black jacket with a hoodie and black denim jeans styled with designer sneakers.

Annie Idibia wore a classy top and pink shorts while modelling in stylish sneakers for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

2Face and Annie attend an event

Nigerian celebrity couple and style influencer 2Face and Annie Idibia stole the attention at a red carpet event with their stylish outfits.

Annie Idibia wore a sleeveless gold dress designed with a broken mirror and modelled in gold high heels.

She wore heavy makeup and a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle while rocking gold stud earrings and a nose ring.

2Face Idibia donned a black long-sleeve jacket and black trousers paired with black designer leather shoes.

Check out the photos below:

2Face Idibia proposes to Annie Idibia

2Face Idibia proposed for the second time to Annie Idibia on the Netflix Young, Famous & African unscripted reality show.

Young, Famous & African star Annie Idibia couldn't keep calm as 2Face put a ring on her finger and asked her to spent 10 years with him.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamfaithadorne stated:

"Always serving looks & Love your Show..Your style is so fly 🔥🔥🔥🔥💜."

ntombi_ntombi3 stated:

Queen 👑❤️

ellbuhari stated:

"Please I want to get the blue blazer dress. My sister this smile's shall never depart from you."

dijas_kit stated:

"Which crown."

ohenzy_ stated:

"Annie you are beautiful I cried in this show where Tu face was singing."

patykelly0103 stated:

"My fav ❤️🇧🇷."

kiyarare stated:

"Who styled the blue dress."

brooklyngirl4eva251 stated:

"@annieidibia1 just finished watching your style is 🔥. Best dressed !!."

ikechukwuagoawuike stated:

"If them ask you who you epp, telem say yhu epp me☺️🤭❤️🔥🙌🏾."

big_barbs_ stated:

"You are a wonderful woman ❤️."

mimivirginhairr stated:

"Queen❤️❤️."

faithful_faith_1 stated:

"Annie you are blessed forever."

ericashipman1974 stated:

"Nah you're just fly 🔥🔥🔥."

Watch the video below:

2Face recites emotional wedding vows

2Face got his beautiful wife teary as he renewed his wedding vows to Annie Idibia on Netflix's Young, Famous & African show.

Watch the video below:

5 stylish photos of Annie Idibia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia who took over Instagram with her breathtaking photos.

The beautiful and fashionable mother-of-two has modelled for many famous Nigerian fashion designers since she rose to the limelight.

Some social media users have commented on Annie Idibia's stylish looks as she proudly rocks her short hairstyle.

