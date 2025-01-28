The cast of Young, Famous and African have taken to social media to express their unconditional support for Nigerian actress Annie Idibia amid her divorce saga with 2Baba

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib, Namibian actor Luis Munana and several others have made social media posts

Many people applauded the cast for standing with Annie despite their differences portrayed on the reality TV show

A number of the Young, Famous and African cast members have taken to social media to pledge their support for Nigerian actress Annie Idibia amid her divorce saga with her estranged husband and Nigerian musician 2Baba, formerly 2Face.

Zari Hassan, Luis Munana alongside other Young and Famous cast members stand by Annie Idibia amid divorce from 2baba. Image Credit: @luismunana and @zarithebosslady

Zari stands with Annie Idibia amid divorce

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan made a post on her Instagram page pledging her support for Annie as she faces public humiliation from her estranged husband.

This comes after 2Baba took to his Instagram stories and Feed to announce that he and Annie had been separated for a while and were filing for divorce after 13 years of marriage, and over two decades of knowing each other.

In the caption of Zari's post, she noted that Africa loved Annie, and she shared a picture of when they were on the set of the Young, Famous and African reality show.

"AFRICA loves you baby girl @annieidibia1."

Her fellow co-star, Kayleigh Schwark commented on Zari's Instagram post saying how hopeful she was about Annie bouncing back stronger. She noted that Annie was loved.

"Amen !! We all love Annie 🥰❤️," Kayleigh wrote.

South African DJ, @naked_dj, also commented on Zari's post expressing how much he and others loved Annie and stood by her.

"We Love You Annie ❤️❤️❤️," DJ wrote.

Zari's message to Annie amid divorce

Reactions to Zari's post about Annie Idibia

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, and several others took to the comment section to applaud Zari for being mature and standing by Annie despite their differences on the reality TV show.

The heartwarming opinions of social media users are below:

queenmercyatang said:

"Thank you Zari, Annie is loved. She will be fine💯❤️❤️❤️."

purplebold1 said:

"Love you Annie 😍the divorce might be what you need🥹."

world_boss_queen1 said:

"Zari is so mature. I love you girl with your beautiful soft heart ♥️."

empressshontel said:

"You handled the apology as the smart woman you are! 👏🏾❤."

toke_savage said:

"Y’all are forgetting that @zarithebosslady and Annie settled everything before the show even got to an end and it was beautiful seeing that @zarithebosslady came with Swanky so they can both settle their differences. That was beautiful 😻."

Luis Munana subtly supports Annie

Namibian actor Luis Munana took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of Annie walking between him and Ugandan businessman Shakib Lutaaya as they stepped out of Aduna Bistro, a South African restaurant.

The video showed Annie trying to emulate how men model on the runway, and Luis' comment about them feeling themselves got her to laugh out loud.

Shakib also posted the same video video and in the caption, he pledged his support for Annie during these difficult times.

"Nobody bigger than God.. @annieidibia1 💫🙏," Shakib wrote.

Luis' post supporting Annie

Reactions to Luis' post about Annie

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and several others applauded Luis Munana for the heartwarming post supporting Annie as news about her divorce from 2Baba trends.

Many stated that they understood what he meant despite not saying much in the caption.

Below are the heartwarming messages from fans:

gloriaosarfo said:

"LOVE lives HERE🔥❤️🔥."

ester_ndapewa_nghipandulwa said:

"It is her imitating walking like a boy in the middle of boys 😂😂😂😂😂"

its_simplychi said:

"Awwwwwwwwww 🥹 I'm not crying I promise 🥹💕💕💕💕💕💜 you're loved Luis ❤️‍🔥."

joy_beauty130 said:

"Now this is the kind of people that should be around Anny now, with you guys she will heal real quick ❤️."

florence.achieng said:

"I love how you're subtly showing her support. You're a good person Luis ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍."

Shakib supporting Annie amid divorce

Mona Gucci tears into Annie Idibia

YEN.com.gh reported that after Season 3 of Young, Famous and African was released, many people were unhappy about Annie Idibia's role on the reality show.

Many fans who watched the show raised concerns about how Annie had been portrayed in the latest installment of the show with a continental reach.

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Mona Gucci weighed in on the online discussions, sparking a debate in the comment section of her Instagram post.

