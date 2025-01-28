Nigerian celebrity couple, 2Baba and Annie Idibia's divorce has got many including Afua Asantewaa Aduonum concerned

The Ghanaian media personality says she was sorry for Annie whom she believes she shares a similar journey with

Her comments have broached a conversation about the couple's issues after 13 years of marriage

Ghanaian media personality and events planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has weighed in on 2Baba and Annie Idibia's marital woes.

The Nigerian couple have separated after several extramarital scandals from 2Baba who recently announced that he and his wife had filed for divorce.

The Idibias' marital woes have become a topical issue in the showbiz world considering the couple's history.

Annie and Tuface got married in 2012 and had two daughters together. Reports indicate that the Young, Famous and African sensation Annie was 15 when she met Tuface who is nearly 10 years older than her.

In a recent post, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, famed for her Guinness World Record attempts empathised with Annie Idibia who is reportedly in rehab.

Afua Asantewaa empathised with Annie highlighting how young she was when she found love and how she has only been with the singer.

She compared it to her marriage with Kofi Owusu Aduonum whom she met when she was also a 24-year-old unemployed lady.

"We found love at a younger age. We know no one but the one we found, You can't blame us. Sorry, Annie, I can understand."

"I understand how it feels to be young and fall in love, it’s a beautiful thing and get focus without stressing so much on finding love. Yet when it turns out like this gush 🤦🏾‍♀️."

Afua Asantewaa says 2face and Annie's once adorable love tale has got her reflecting on the renowned singer's lyrics which at the time seemed like a soundtrack to their relationship.

Afua Asantewaa's remarks about the Idibias stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af w comments from fans in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's review of 2Baba and Annie Idibia's marital woes.

BB said:

"But on a real in this century real is rare. God help her because she has really done well but in the end, this shouldn’t have been the result."

dorcassarpong639 wrote:

"I don't know their story but watching her on Netflix you can tell she is not ok....hmmmm,love err."

NaaDedei remarked:

"hmmmm this thing called marriage eerrr, the word call marriage scares me every day. hmmmm. Dear God, please bring good ppl who'll understand us."

Doris noted:

"I don’t know this singers don’t mean the words they use but we hold on to their words in their song eeeii😂."

mz brown shared:

"You guys should watch young, famous and African and see how Annie was bragging. so sorry for her after renewing their vows eeeeiiii booooiii."

12345678 added:

"He was a baby daddy before she came into the scene so should have known better but love blinded her.Maybe there is more to this."

Afua Asantewaa recounts honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa had given fans a glimpse of her honeymoon with Kofi Aduonum.

Kofi and Afua who often share videos of them enjoying their bond on social media have become an ideal couple to many fans.

In a recent post, Afua shared a photo of her and Kofi at a much younger age standing beside a coconut tree with the caption:

"Let's a throwback to our honeymoon in Sao Tome."

