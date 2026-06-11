The Canadian Armed Forces has detailed attractive salary increments for personnel, which took effect after April 2025

The new pay structure includes bonuses for recruits, with potential earning increases for all ranks in the military

CAF salaries reflect commitment to fair compensation for all ranks, amidst global comparisons in military pay

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have sparked buzz online after a list of the salaries earned by their personnel emerged.

The Canadian Armed Forces detail the salaries for all ranks, including Privates, Corporals and Sergeants. Photo source: Veterans Affair Canada, joshlaverty/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite being small in size compared to the US and other superpowers and ranked 28th on the Global Firepower Index, the Canadian Armed Forces offer highly attractive and competitive pay packages for its personnel.

In a press statement on August 8, 2025, the Government of Canada announced improvements to compensation and benefits for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

The initiatives, which saw a significant, pensionable pay rise retroactive to April 1, 2025, were rolled out for 12 months.

Canadian Armed Forces lists personnel salaries

The salary increment came as a result of the modernisation of the Military Factor, a percentage added to the base salaries of CAF members.

It covers the Regular Force and Reserve Force, including the Canadian Rangers and Cadet Organisations Administration and Training Service

The Canadian government pays Armed Forces members based on their pay group, rank, and time in rank.

All service personnel, men and women, married or single, are paid on the same scale.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the salary structure of some Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) serving as the hands-on specialists, technicians, and front-line leaders in the Canadian Armed Forces, especially after receiving the pay rise as outlined by the government.

Recruits

As part of the Canadian government's 2025 initiative, recruits receive C$10,000 (GH₵79,676.81) as an allowance upon completion of basic training and C$20,000 (GH₵159,371.46) once qualified in a trade.

They also earn an additional C$20,000 upon completion of their first contract, when signing on for another period of service.

Private

According to the Canadian government and data from Canada FedPay, anyone who joins as a private, which is the official lowest rank in the military, currently earns up to 52,044 Canadian dollars (GH₵414,606.21) annually.

The annual salaries can also rise to $71,928 (GH₵573,171.53) in time, when there are increments.

In terms of monthly salaries, they earn C$4,337 a month, representing GH₵34,567.43 as per current rates in Ghana.

The US Army releases detailed salary information for enlisted personnel. Image credit: DanielBendjy, Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Corporals (5A and 5B)

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have two distinctions, with CPL 5A representing standard corporals while CPL 5B represents a Master Corporal (MCpl).

CPL 5A officers earn C$82,296 (GH₵655,726.65), while CPL 5B officers receive C$85,416 (GH₵680,565.19).

Sergeants

Sergeants are paid C$95,508 (GH₵761,083.75) and, based on increments over time, could see their salaries jump to C$100,080 (GH₵797,417.13).

Warrant Officers (WO) and Master Warrant Officers (MWO)

In terms of the Warrant Officer role, personnel currently earn C$104,328 (GH₵830,705.83) as salary, which could rise to C$107,964 based on increments.

Master Warrant Officers currently earn C$116,016 (GH₵924,029.45), rising to $120,684 (GH₵961,087.50) based on increments.

Chief Warrant Officers (CWO)

According to the Canadian Armed Forces and data from Canada FedPay, Chief Warrant Officers (CWO) earn C$126,744, which equals ₵1,009,446.21 when converted to the Ghanaian currency.

Officers in the role could also earn up to C$132,012 (GH₵1,051,358.79).

US Army lists salaries for officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army listed the salaries of officers currently employed in the military.

Data from the Defence Finance and Accounting Service showed the financial packages associated with several ranks.

Source: YEN.com.gh