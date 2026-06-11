Canadian Armed Forces Lists 2026 Salaries for Officers, Including Privates, Corporals and Sergeants
- The Canadian Armed Forces has detailed attractive salary increments for personnel, which took effect after April 2025
- The new pay structure includes bonuses for recruits, with potential earning increases for all ranks in the military
- CAF salaries reflect commitment to fair compensation for all ranks, amidst global comparisons in military pay
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have sparked buzz online after a list of the salaries earned by their personnel emerged.
Despite being small in size compared to the US and other superpowers and ranked 28th on the Global Firepower Index, the Canadian Armed Forces offer highly attractive and competitive pay packages for its personnel.
In a press statement on August 8, 2025, the Government of Canada announced improvements to compensation and benefits for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.
The initiatives, which saw a significant, pensionable pay rise retroactive to April 1, 2025, were rolled out for 12 months.
US publishes 2026 salaries for Army personnel, including Private, Corporal, Sergeant and other ranks
Canadian Armed Forces lists personnel salaries
The salary increment came as a result of the modernisation of the Military Factor, a percentage added to the base salaries of CAF members.
It covers the Regular Force and Reserve Force, including the Canadian Rangers and Cadet Organisations Administration and Training Service
The Canadian government pays Armed Forces members based on their pay group, rank, and time in rank.
All service personnel, men and women, married or single, are paid on the same scale.
YEN.com.gh takes a look at the salary structure of some Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) serving as the hands-on specialists, technicians, and front-line leaders in the Canadian Armed Forces, especially after receiving the pay rise as outlined by the government.
Recruits
As part of the Canadian government's 2025 initiative, recruits receive C$10,000 (GH₵79,676.81) as an allowance upon completion of basic training and C$20,000 (GH₵159,371.46) once qualified in a trade.
They also earn an additional C$20,000 upon completion of their first contract, when signing on for another period of service.
Private
According to the Canadian government and data from Canada FedPay, anyone who joins as a private, which is the official lowest rank in the military, currently earns up to 52,044 Canadian dollars (GH₵414,606.21) annually.
The annual salaries can also rise to $71,928 (GH₵573,171.53) in time, when there are increments.
In terms of monthly salaries, they earn C$4,337 a month, representing GH₵34,567.43 as per current rates in Ghana.
Corporals (5A and 5B)
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have two distinctions, with CPL 5A representing standard corporals while CPL 5B represents a Master Corporal (MCpl).
CPL 5A officers earn C$82,296 (GH₵655,726.65), while CPL 5B officers receive C$85,416 (GH₵680,565.19).
Sergeants
Sergeants are paid C$95,508 (GH₵761,083.75) and, based on increments over time, could see their salaries jump to C$100,080 (GH₵797,417.13).
Warrant Officers (WO) and Master Warrant Officers (MWO)
In terms of the Warrant Officer role, personnel currently earn C$104,328 (GH₵830,705.83) as salary, which could rise to C$107,964 based on increments.
Master Warrant Officers currently earn C$116,016 (GH₵924,029.45), rising to $120,684 (GH₵961,087.50) based on increments.
Chief Warrant Officers (CWO)
According to the Canadian Armed Forces and data from Canada FedPay, Chief Warrant Officers (CWO) earn C$126,744, which equals ₵1,009,446.21 when converted to the Ghanaian currency.
Officers in the role could also earn up to C$132,012 (GH₵1,051,358.79).
US Army lists salaries for officers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army listed the salaries of officers currently employed in the military.
Data from the Defence Finance and Accounting Service showed the financial packages associated with several ranks.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh