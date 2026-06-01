The GFA has shed light on the absence of Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn from Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Their omission from Carlos Queiroz’s 28-man provisional roster appears to have diminished their chances of featuring at the Mundial

The Black Stars will begin their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

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The Ghana Football Association has explained the omission of Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn from the Black Stars' provisional squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The pair's absence from Carlos Queiroz's 28-man squad for the friendly against Wales on June 2 sparked widespread debate among supporters, with many questioning the sporting reasons behind the decision.

As Ghana edges closer to naming its final World Cup roster, the exclusions of two players who have impressed at club level have become among the most talked-about topics surrounding the national team.

Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn will not feature for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photos by Visionhaus and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

GFA explains Paintsil and Köhn omissions

Speaking to Citi Sports, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum acknowledged the contributions of both players but stressed that competition for places had made selection extremely difficult.

With only 26 spots available for the World Cup, he explained that some players were always going to miss out regardless of their performances.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

“Joseph Paintsil is a good player and has given a good account of himself since his debut call-up," he said.

“Derrick Köhn was also impressive against Germany, where he provided an assist, but only 26 players can make the final squad," Asante Twum added.

The explanation may offer some clarity, but it is unlikely to silence concerns among fans who believe both players had done enough to remain in contention.

Coach Carlos Queiroz is likely to name his final squad for the 2026 World Cup without Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn on June 1, 2026. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Paintsil and Köhn's Black Stars snub

For Paintsil, the latest setback carries extra disappointment.

The LA Galaxy attacker was also overlooked for Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup, despite producing impressive numbers at club level.

At the time, then-head coach Otto Addo explained that goals and assists alone were not enough to guarantee a place in the team.

Since the start of the 2026 MLS campaign, the winger has contributed five goals and assists in 11 appearances, registering three strikes and two assists per Transfermarkt.

Many supporters expected those performances to strengthen his case ahead of another World Cup.

The same applies to Köhn's omission, which has generated just as much discussion.

The German-born left-sided defender was decent after his display against Germany in March, where he provided Ghana's only assist in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Watch Köhn's display vs Germany, as shared on X:

His performance appeared to reinforce the belief that he could help solve one of the Black Stars' long-standing problem positions.

But adding to the speculation are lingering questions surrounding his nationality switch.

The FIFA Change of Association Platform, which records approved nationality changes between member associations, does not currently list Köhn's case.

That has fuelled suggestions among some observers that administrative issues may still exist, although no official confirmation has been provided to support those claims.

Others believe his absence may simply be the result of fierce competition for places, particularly following the return of experienced left-back Baba Rahman to the national team fold.

Queiroz is expected to trim his provisional list and announce Ghana's final World Cup squad on June 1 before leading the Black Stars into their preparatory fixture against Wales in Cardiff.

Reports also suggest another warm-up game could be scheduled against Jamaica on June 10 as Ghana fine-tunes preparations for football's biggest tournament.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup journey against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto before taking on England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Their Group L campaign concludes against Croatia on June 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Kudus headlines 10 players set to miss WC

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew are among several players facing a battle to make Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With competition for places intensifying, a number of established stars are at risk of missing out on the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh