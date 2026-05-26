Filmmaker Leila Djansi has criticised Ghanaians for their hypocrisy in mourning actress Beverly Afaglo

Afaglo battled cancer for two years before her passing on May 23, 2026, triggering loads of tributes

However, Djansi thinks the tributes were not genuine, because of how the actress was treated online in the past

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US-based filmmaker Leila Djansi has criticised Ghanaians mourning actress Beverly Afaglo online, accusing some of hypocrisy following the actress’s death after a battle with cancer.

Afaglo, a top actress for over 17 years, passed away on Saturday night, May 23, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Leila Djansi reacts to the outpouring of tributes after Beverly Afaglo's passing. Photo source: @leiladjansi, @cmdamusikbird

Source: Instagram

According to her manager, Abu Iddris, the actress had been battling cancer for two years.

"It happened last night around 11:45pm at the Tema International Maritime Hospital. She's been battling cancer for two years. It's been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it referring," he said.

The news of Afaglo's passing triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media.

However, Leila Djansi believes many of the people showing emotions online over the actress' passing were faking it.

In a Facebook post, Djansi claimed that many of the same people now posting tributes had mocked Beverly Afaglo during difficult moments in her life, particularly after her house fire incident in 2021.

“What are you posting RIP for now?” she questioned, recalling that the actress allegedly faced insults and mockery rather than support when she publicly appealed for help after the fire.

"When Beverly’s house burned down, I posted it here on my Facebook, seeking support for her. Insults. Abuse. Derision. Some Ghanaians mocked her pain and said the most unkind things," she said.

Djansi said she intentionally kept old posts and memories from that period to remind herself of how harsh some social media reactions toward the late actress were.

The filmmaker further criticised what she described as a growing culture of deriving pleasure from other people’s struggles and failures.

“A people who do not want to help you heal. They wait for your collapse so they can feel taller standing beside your ruins. A land as red as the blood they they spill with their words. You think it’s dust? It’s blood. You just can’t wait to land in the comment section to insult and abuse over random, non-personal things. Evil lives deep within you. Anger has fashioned a shade with your compassion. The root of bitterness has taken away your senses. No wonder nothing you build survives. Fake tears. Fake people. Haters masquerading as fans. ” part of her post read.

She added that Beverly Afaglo’s passing should serve as an opportunity for reflection and change in how people treat others online.

See the Facebook post below:

Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration details announced

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that details about Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration had been announced hours after her demise on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

A press statement released by Cine-God Studios also provided an update on the late actress's funeral plans

Source: YEN.com.gh