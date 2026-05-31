Several people from Ghana's showbiz industry gathered at the Green Flavour Events Centre for a one-week remembrance vigil of the late Beverly Afaglo

Most people who attended Beverly Afaglo's one-week remembrance vigil were dressed in black to show that they were mourning with the family

At the vigil, the family announced the chosen date and other arrangements for the funeral and burial of the late Ghanaian actress

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Members of Ghana's entertainment industry gathered at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, for a one-week remembrance vigil of the late actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Ama Afaglo-Baah.

The one-week remembrance vigil was held on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Several celebrities join Beverly Afaglo's family and friends at her one-week remembrance vigil in Tema on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Photo credit: @ameyawtv & @Beverly_Afaglo

Source: Instagram

The solemn vigil brought together family, friends, colleagues, and admirers to celebrate Beverly Afaglo's life and legacy.

Beverly Afaglo passes away

Beverly Afaglo passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner.

Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Her husband, Choir Master, wrote in an Instagram post.

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration

The one-week vigil grew more emotional as several family members and close relatives paid tribute to the late actress.

The emotional climax of the vigil was during the torchlighting ceremony and the release of balloons into the sky. Several guests seemed visibly distressed, with some shedding tears as they paid their final respects.

Among the actors and actresses present were Selassie Ibrahim, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Portia Asare, Pascal Amanfo, Salinko, Joselyn Dumas, Vicky Zugah, Kalybos, former actor and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, Eunice Banini, James Gardiner, Nana Ama McBrown and Salma Mumin.

Gospel musician Gifty Adorye and secular musician Nana Boroo were also present.

All guests present participated in worship and praise sessions, scripture readings, tributes, special musical performances, and a sermon.

The family announced that the final funeral rites and burial will take place on August 7, 2026.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ghanaians mourn Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ameyaw Debrah on Facebook. Read them below:

Muna Abbas said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace, may her family’s hearts be healed, may they receive comfort and closure from the Almighty."

Senyonino Tetteydinho wrote:

"When someone dies, de3 ah we do it nicely, but when the person is alive and needs help...hmmmm!"

Larteh Ohene said:

"My condolences to hornihor."

Michaelkofi Anokye wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Abena Kumaa said:

"Every moment with anyone we come close to should count cos tomorrow is never promised."

Spencer CA wrote:

"First time in Ghana 🇬🇭. This looks sooooo beautiful. Rest on B-Afaglo."

Ameko Letsa said:

"And immediately they all became photographers."

Mensah Gyebi Ralph wrote:

"I’m that guy who's still holding my balloon, yeah."

Source: YEN.com.gh