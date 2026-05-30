The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced that its major sub-transmission upgrade project in Greater Kumasi is on track to be completed

The works are expected to improve power reliability, voltage stability and overall network capacity.

ECG said the temporary power interruptions experienced in parts of Kumasi will give way to a stronger and more resilient electricity supply

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (Electricity Company of Ghana) has confirmed that its ongoing sub-transmission network upgrade in Greater Kumasi is on course for completion by June 5, 2026.

According to the company, the works are aimed at strengthening electricity delivery, improving voltage performance, and boosting overall stability across the area.

Residents of Kumasi to experience power outages on June 5, 2026, as the ECG completes its network upgrade. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on Graphiconline, the project involves replacing existing 265 square millimetre conductors with larger 400 square millimetre conductors, alongside the replacement of weak and ageing cables.

The upgrade covers key routes, including the line from the KNUST Primary Substation linked to Kaase Primary Substation, and onward from Kaase to the Ridge Bulk Supply Point in Kumasi.

This is expected to significantly improve power transfer capacity across the network.

Affected communities and expected benefits

The ECG says the works will enhance electricity reliability for several communities, including Kaase, Kuntenase, Sewua, Bekwai and surrounding areas.

It will also reinforce the sub-transmission link between the Kumasi 1 and Kumasi 2 Bulk Supply Points, thereby strengthening the resilience of the Ashanti Region’s power system.

The company adds that once completed, the upgraded infrastructure will help reduce outages, stabilise voltage levels, and better support the growing demand from homes, businesses and industry.

Temporary disruptions and ECG assurance

The ongoing works have contributed to intermittent power supply in parts of Kumasi, a situation ECG acknowledges as unavoidable during such major upgrades.

In a statement signed by Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager of External Communications, the company said:

"ECG sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers and residents during the execution of this important project and assures the public that these temporary challenges are necessary for the greater good of strengthening and securing a more reliable electricity supply for the region,"

The ECG has urged residents and businesses to remain patient as the project nears completion, emphasising that the long-term gains will outweigh the short-term disruptions.

The company maintains that the upgraded network will provide a more stable and efficient power supply system to support future growth across Kumasi and the wider Ashanti Region.

GMet warns of evening thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that patches of mist and fog are expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas early Saturday morning, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

Sunny conditions would follow across much of the country before weather patterns shift later in the day.

Thunderstorms with rain are likely to hit inland coastal, middle and transition sectors during the afternoon and evening hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh