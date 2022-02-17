Second edition of African Most Beautiful USA to be launched in March

The second edition of the African Most Beautiful pageant is set to be launched in March

This year's event, just like last year's would see 10 pretty queens from all over the African continent competing for the crown

The 2021 edition of the pageant saw Christelle Awa from Congo being crowned as the Most Beautiful Woman in Africa

The second edition of the African Most Beautiful USA being organised by Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. will be launched on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Palmyra Harbour Banquet Hall in New Jersey, USA.

The launch is expected to bring together a number of personalities in the showbiz industry, and individuals from the business community among others.

The African Most Beautiful USA pageant is organized by the Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. with the goal of celebrating the diverse yet beautiful culture from all parts of the African continent in the USA.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Abofrem Area Foundation, Nana Obaahemaa Nkrumah Akosua Adasa Ill, the winner of the African Most Beautiful USA will become a star and a Goodwill Ambassador, giving back to all African-centric societies and championing the cause of young African women who wish to strive higher and become whatever they want to be to achieve their goals and objectives.

The 2021 edition of the pageant saw Christelle Awa from Congo beating nine other beautiful ladies to be crowned winner of the maiden edition of the African Most Beautiful USA pageant held at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, USA.

She took home a brand-new car, crown and cash prize.

