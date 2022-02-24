A female Tik Toker Achiaa Damiah has stirred laughter on the app with her latest hilarious video

The young lady perfectly mimicked veteran actor and TV personality Akrobeto's signature laughter on his Real News show

Achiaa's video has got many people praising her as a talented lady while some others shared funny remarks

A young Ghanaian lady known as @achiaa_damiah on Tik Tok has stirred laughter with one of her latest videos on the app. The lady's video shows her mimicking ace actor Akrobeto.

Akrobeto, known as Akwasi Boadi, has a comic current affairs show on United Television (UTV) which is known as Real News.

Some of the ever-present features of Akrobeto's show are his dressing, black suit with a white shirt and a red bow tie, and his loud laughter.

Achiaa dresses and laughs like Akrobeto

In her video which has already clocked over 192,000 within three days, the Tik Toker remade Akrobeto's looks by wearing a black suit and white shirt. Funnily, she replaced the bow tie with a red sponge tied in the shape of the tie.

As if that was not hilarious enough, the young lady starts to laugh and clap like Akrobeto does on his show whenever something amuses him. Her stops and other gesticulations were just as perfect as Akrobeto does it.

"Hmm, God have mercy upon us," she said like Akrobeto before starting to laugh.

Achiaa's video of Akrobeto stirs reactions

The young lady's video has stirred loads of hilarious reactions from her followers. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

Ohemaaserwaabrakatu said:

"Was waiting for this it’s the sponge for me."

user9006456241790 said:

"Fine gal aah wagyima de3 wonya ooh. They are priceless."

iamnanabakwamelundi said:

"My moodyou nailed it straight to my status ."

AGBEDIGE Mawupemo said:

"aah ah ah... SMH, it is well, so person can't be sad for dis country in peace ."

Akrobeto's 59th birthday

Meanwhile, Akrobeto recently turned 59 years old. The veteran comic actor and television personality celebrated his birthday in style.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Akrobeto was seen dressed in a suit for his show. After the show, he had different sets of cakes lined up for him to cut.

Before he cut the cake, he invited gospel singer Hannah Marfo, who was in the studio, to perform one of her songs which he described as his favourite.

