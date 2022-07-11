PM Reigns, Di Asa season 3 winner, has recently got many people hailing her after her dance performance at grand finale of Di Asa Xtra

She was seen on stage confidently dancing and displaying various moves, and the crowd cheered her on at the National theatre

Ghanaians who saw PM's performance did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions

Di Asa season 3 winner Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah popularly known as PM Reigns, has recently sparked reactions online after a video of her latest performance surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @ghkwaku had the plus-size lady displaying various dance moves on stage as the crowd cheered her on.

PM Reigns dancing on stage Photo credit: @ghkwaku

The caption read;

"@pmreigns_ didn’t come here for jokes… she spoil the whole place. We’re at the grand finale of Di Asa Xtra ongoing now inside National theater."

From the video, it was very obvious that she left a huge impression of the audience. At the time of this publication, the video has racked up close to 34,000 views.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@queendeljewelgh commented:

Wow just love this lady ❤️

@ghostwinker asked:

Do you know how chubby you have to be to have a chubby shin? Crazy

@gh_qwamesly198 replied:

Wow I love the moves

From @g4_pablo:

How can you watch yourself get this big.... Sorry I know some people will pick offence from this comment but i really want to know how

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former dance champion, Precious Mensah, famed as PM Reigns of Di Asa fame was spotted showing off her dance moves on a live TV show during an interview.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size dancing competition winner was asked to prove why she deserved the crown and she did so effortlessly.

PM Reigns, who was part of a group of panelists on the live TV show, stood to her feet and danced to music that was being played in the studio.

