Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are a true definition of couple goals as they continue to show it

The two were seen sharing a passionate kiss as they arrived at the Thanksgiving Lunch, which was part of the celebrations of their union

Many continue to admire the duo as they partake in a forever journey with their new union

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are truly made for each other. The two sealed their love for each other on July 28, 2022, with a plush ceremony in Kumasi.

Tracey Boakye and Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

On the fourth day, they held a thanksgiving lunch after they went for a thanksgiving service as part of celebrations of their union.

For the Thanksgiving Service, the two wore an all-white outfit. Mr Badu Ntiamoah wore a white kaftan with a white pair of trousers. Tracey wore a corset dress that had long silk puff sleeves. She covered her hair with a white scarf as well. Her makeup was beautiful and perfectly done.

The two are truly couple goals. They wore matching outfits; blue jeans and red footwear with matching polo shirts. Their look for the day was simple and chic.

In a video shared on Tracey Boakye's officially verified Instagram page, @tracey_boakye, Mr Badu Ntiamoah was seen opening the door for her as he helped her get down from their 4-wheel drive.

The video shows a display of the variety of meals that were served at the Thanksgiving lunch. It was a simple event that had close friends and relatives of the newly wedded couple present.

Some reactions on social media

thenanaaba:

Congratulations, Tracey ❤️

kuukubae:

I have watched it more than 10 times God bless your union Obaa Yaa you deserve it

maa_meeh:

I wish I could like this a thousand times. If it's nice you must say it. God shower his blessings upon this marriage in Jesus name

seddyguy:

Charley, this girl knows what's up kw333

mira.diamond1995:

You Dey enter my eye Love is beautiful

