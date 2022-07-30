Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntimaoah, have stepped out for the first time since their wedding

Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, as they are now known, attended an 'after-party' with their friends in a lovely twin fashion style

A video of their twin style and the romantic gesture of Frank bending down to lace Tracey's sneakers has stirred reactions

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are basking in the glow of their plush marriage ceremony.

The newlyweds have just been spotted in their first outing since their wedding which happened on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and was climaxed with a grand reception the next day.

Tracey and Frank, now known as Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, joined close friends for what they described as 'wedding after-party' and they did so in style.

Tracey Boakye and her husband stepped out in twin style for their after-party Photo source: @traceyboakye, @badufrank

The two appeared in twin fashion wearing the same shirts and trousers. Tracey rocked a club t-shirt which was white with red flowery designs in them. She wore the shirt over a pair of black leggings. Frank wore his shirt over a piar of black jeans with the two matching their looks with black and white sneakers.

In a video shared by Tracey, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand before landing at the after party which had Kofi Asamoah, members of their bridal train, and others in attendance.

From the video, there were lots of food, meat, and drinks for the party-goers to consume.

See the video below:

Earlier, Frank had shared a photo of them in the same outfit. He was lacing the sneakers of his wife.

The video shared by Tracey has garnered lots of reactions from her followers. Many are impressed and have congratulated the newlyweds.

abifynnlove123 said:

"Aware3 na 33f3 sei."

armah_lena said:

"Awwww May God bless your union❤️❤️❤️ what kwaku and yaa I didn't see them ooo❤️❤️❤️."

billgift4fashion

"Love is sweet when u are with the right person chaii❤️❤️❤️am so happy for you may God protect you, your home always ✌️."

Video drops as Tracey Boakye 'bounces' Shugatiti from her wedding reception over her dress

Meanwhile, actress and Instagram model Shugatiti was embarrassed at the wedding reception of Tracey Boakye in Kumasi.

The controversial actress was refused entry into the reception over her choice of dress for the ceremony.

After being 'bounced', Shugatiti was spotted granting an interview in which she expressed her disappointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh