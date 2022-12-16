Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Nigerian singer Davido have been spotted together in Doha, Qatar

The popular musicians were joined by the Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng as they posed for a photo together to capture the memorable moment

Many fans upon spotting the photo flooded the comment section with love emojis as they showed love to Davido

Stonebwoy, Davido and Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng captured In Qatar. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Davido and Stonebwoy are set to perform to thousands of fans and millions of viewers at the FIFA Fan Festival as part of celebrations of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Davido is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

This is Davido's first-ever performance after news of him and his lovely wife Chioma Rowland losing their adorable son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr. in a drowning incident in October 2022.

Many ardent fans were excited to see Davido and they hailed him in the comment section of the memorable post, and also showered him with lovely messages and love emojis.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé Lottin are set to face off on Sunday, December 18, 2022, to battle it out for the World Cup trophy.

Reactions as Stonebwoy, Davido and Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng meet in Qatar

mz_freddie commented:

David is a strong Man!!!

koranteng78 said:

We miss you OBO❤️❤️❤️

absoluteearnners remarked:

Baddest OBO ❤️

Stonebwoy Set To Headline FIFA Fan Festival At FIFA World Cup In Qatar

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in showbiz as Stonebwoy is set to headline the FIFA Fan Festival which would be held at FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 'Putuu Freestyle' hitmaker becomes the fourth African artiste to grace the Fan Festival stage at the World Cup this year.

He is set to make take over the stage on December 16, 2022, at Doha, Qatar where the festival is being held.

