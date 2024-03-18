YOLO star Drogba, who has been battling the dreaded demyelinating disease, received some special visitors on Monday, March 18, 2024

His schoolmates from Achimota School visited him following the viral news of his current condition

Videos show the emotionally gripped ac tor wiping tears as his friends sang their school anthem in a bid to lift his spirit

YOLO actor John Bredu Peasah, known in the series as Drogba, was moved to tears as his former schoolmates from Achimota School visited him on his sickbed.

Drogba is currently fighting for his life after being diagnosed with demyelinating disease, a condition that damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord.

Reports indicate that Drogba has been grappling with this illness for over two years, undergoing extensive treatment during this challenging period.

Recently, he made a public plea for financial assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses. In response to his appeal, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his team visited Drogba to offer their support.

Following the appeal, Drogba's schoolmates also showed kindness by visiting him.

In a video shared on his Instagram, the ailing actor sat amid his mates as they took some photos.

In a second video, another set of Drogba's former classmates from Achimota School trying to cheer him up.

The emotional footage showed them singing to uplift his spirit, but Drogba was overcome with emotion and tears instead of joining in with joy.

Ghanaians react to Drogba's video

The video has sparked reactions from social media users.

cyril_emmanuel07 said:

Remember that sickness comes at once but it takes time to heal bro you will be very strong soon in Jesus name

notoriouschiefgh said:

My brother you have no idea how many times I say a prayer for you on a daily since I heard the news God is your healer, you’ll be fine and back on our screens again soon I believe

cakeempressgh said:

I pray this guy is fine he really made us love Yolo I pray helpers from far and near locate him IJN Amen

thekingskido said:

Achimota……… when our books are laid aside and we scatter for a while Gather here if you attended this great institution ❤

Drogba's sister bursts into tears as she talks about the YOLO star's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition shocked many netizens.

After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor finally appealed to the public for support.

His sister opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis.

