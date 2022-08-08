Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has claimed she has not disappointed Calorad weight loss clients

This comes after she was asked by Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo whether she had disappointed clients for whom she advertised such products after having a liposuction surgery

Her coming out about her liposuction surgery has triggered various opinions on social media and various Ghanaian news portals

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown says she has in no way disappointed clients of Calorad Classics.

Calorad Classics is a product which is a food supplement that aids people lose weight and transform themselves into their desired weight. Nana Ama McBrown is an ambassador for Calorad Classic, a protein weight loss supplement.

When the Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, asked the Empress whether she thinks she has disappointed those whom she advertises for and clients whom she encourages to use their products, and she responded with an emphatic no.

Explaining her stance, she said,

No. You know why? Calorad doesn’t flatten the tummy. It makes you lose weight from every part of your body apart from flattening your tummy. It’s a food supplement that is added to meals to boost weight loss.

She further stated that when one loses weight, some parts of the body, such as the inner thighs, the arms, and the tummy, will sag.

Many women would attest to the fact that, when you lose weight, your bosoms will get smaller and sag, and even your thighs and arms would have loose skin.

She hinted that when she got to that point where she had loose skin, she opted to get them corrected since she had money, which she termed as resources. She added that the procedure she opted for does not have any complications.

So as for me, I couldn’t keep the sagging tummy. I went to shape it. I did it in a way such that if God permits and I conceive again, I would be able to carry a child.

Some reactions from Netizens

blackgirlmagic345 commented:

She doesn't have to explain herself to anybody. She is a grown woman, Ghanafuo will always talk, even if u are a nun lo

parky_crea commented:

Naturally, she has backside, but the tummy overshadowed it. Now that the tummy is gone, the shape is visible. Nana, please tell us the hospital name so I can go there for my backside enlargement

eagle_consortium_worldwide said:

In as much as I don't support these kinds of artificial body adjustments under any circumstance, I don't think you owe any explanation to Ghanaians or anyone; what you decide to do with your body or with your life, you are a very responsible woman and a married woman for that matter and belong a family, as far as your husband and your family are with you on this why even listen to these hypocrites and pretentious Ghanaians who want to judge everyone one yet they are worse off in secret.

amizzor said:

They will come and be sell to you waist trainers and all forms of vitamins but behind the scene is different. Well congratulations it looks nice on u.

