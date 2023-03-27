An anonymous man appeared on Confessions with Ms Nancy with a tough decision to make.

He caught his sister-in-law having sex with another man in his brother's matrimonial bed when he paid them an unannounced visit

He wants to tell his brother, but he is afraid to break into his brother's home to the detriment of his little niece and nephew.

A Ghanaian man is confused about what he should do concerning his sister-in-law's infidelity. He called on the Confessions with Ms Nancy's show, detailing how he caught his brother's wife.

He mentioned the close relationship between himself and his brother is so strong that he hasn't been himself since he caught his sister-in-law in the act.

This troubled man is hurt by his brother's wife's actions but does not want to destroy their home. He believes his little nephew and niece will suffer the most.

Begging to keep his name away from the press, this Ghanaian man has been suffering silently for months after catching g on his sister-in-law having passionate sex with another man.

He recounts his story to Ms Nancy. He said, "I visited my brother to see my nieces and nephews. My brother and I are very close. What I didn't do this time was tell my brother that I was coming. I just wanted ot surpise them."

He continued to say that he got to the house but didn't see anyone around. After checking all the rooms and seeing no one, he decided to check the master bedroom. There he saw the act threatening his sanity.

"When I opened his bedroom door. This muscular guy was in bed his wife and doint it from behind. I was so surprised that I stood there for some time before shouting her name.

"Now, the problem is how do I tell my brother. Knowing my brother, he could ask for a divorce immediately. This could affect the children. What do I do?"

Watch the video below:

