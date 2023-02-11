The name Nana Ama has been trending on Ghana's social media for the wrong reason since February 10, 2023

This was because a lady bearing that name admitted on live radio that she cheated on her husband

Her husband called Nii Armah had set her up to guess who was likely to send her a romantic gift for Valentine's Day

Nana Ama, a young lady goofed on live radio when she was called under the guise that her sweetheart wanted to surprise her with a beautiful gift for Valentine's Day.

When she got the call, Nana Ama who is married to Nii Armah initially guessed that the gift might be coming from a gentleman called Daniel.

She had no idea that her husband had given Citi FM her number for her to be called on live radio. Nana Ama went on to admit that she had a 'one-time thing' with Daniel.

Ghanaians share thoughts on the Nana Ama incident on Citi FM

The audio generated massive reactions on social media including some rather interesting thoughts that YEN.com.gh gathered.

Check them out below.

Nana Kyei Otoo said:

What her definition of husband? These days women go like it's my flesh and I decide who can have it .Jesus no do anything for here ooh.

Mary Acquah mentioned:

Eeeeeeei anka mention ur husband's name first eeeer. I'm sure Nii too hasn't been romantic like this before ooo. Haha

Ohemaa Nnana Ama Beetee stated:

Anka Saturday borns de3 we are romantic and faithful, na this Ama will make me change my name to Abena or Akua

Watch the video below:

