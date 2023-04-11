Asana came looking for love on TV3's Date Rush, full of life and smiles as she calmly introduced herself to the gentlemen

In her video, Asana narrated the accident that took away her leg as she gracefully moved about with her crutches

According to Asana, her world was shaken 14 years ago because of a reckless driver

Asana Osman, a Date Rush contestant, gracefully hopped on stage, ready to find the love of her life on the episode aired on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Whilst introducing herself, Asana, who hails from the Upper West Region, shared the events that led her to lose her leg.

According to Asana, she has been using crutches to help her walk for the past 14 years after she was involved in an accident.

Date Rush has been known to be one of Ghana's public dating shows with incredible results. Last week, two contestants tied the knot in a simple, beautiful ceremony after finding each other on the show years ago.

Despite her situation, Asana was optimistic about finding the right man to sweep her off her feet. She revealed that she believed she would go home with the best man on the stage.

She told Anita Akuffo, the co-host:

"My love life has not been easy, but it is okay. If I find someone here, we will go far because when they are able to choose me on national television, I think the person will not be joking."

Asana, however, filed to get a date in the end but got to go on a date with her celebrity crush, DJ Faculty.

Watch the episode below:

