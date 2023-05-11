Ghanaian media giant United TV have been recognised at the 2023 Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards

UTV's flagship entertainment program, United Showbiz, received that award for Best Entertainment Show Crew Award

The programs manager for United Television also bagged an award for his contribution to the growth and positive change of the industry

Ghanaian media house United Television received the overall best award at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards (GFTCA) ceremony.

The Ghana Film and Television Crew awards ceremony at the Snap Cinema in Accra awarded hardworking people who make entertainment shows a success.

The categories included cameraman, director of photography, producers and soundmen.

Renowned filmmaker Mr Roger Quartey also won an award for his work as the programs manager of United Showbiz and his role in the progression of the film industry.

According to the Film Crew Association of Ghana ( FICAG), it is time to celebrate those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring entertaining programmes and films to the viewers at home.

Ghanaians react to United Showbiz's first award since McBrown left

The comment section was torn apart as some believed the program won the award on McBrown's hard work before she left the TV station. Others also pointed out that the award was not for the hostess but the crew, who get things done behind the scenes.

Eric Quaku Abeiku Baidoo said:

A host can do his/her best when the crew are best . So stop mentioning Nana Ama Nana Ama, yes she is good but give credit to the crew behind the scenes as well.

Naana Dankwa Kessei wrote:

Congratulations United Showbiz crew.

Mama Quality Enterprise said:

I can clearly see people don't understand this award ooo Nana Ama s3 s3n? It is not showbiz Host award ooo. Eih let me go and sleep err

Nana Ama McBrown leaves UTV, joins Media General's Onua FM/TV

It will be recalled that YEN.com.gh reported McBrown's move from UTV's United Showbiz to Adesawe Kanda's Media General.

The actress received a royal welcome from her new employers as the new face of Onua TV and Onua FM.

Many people were surprised by this new development because McBrown had once mentioned that she wouldn't leave UTV.

