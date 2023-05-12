Rapper Black Sherif showered unending praises on UTV presenter Abeiku Santana after he prophesied into his life some two years ago in 2021 during an interview on Okay FM

In the rap song, the 'Soja' hitmaker hinted that the media personality saw the light in him and noted that he was number one and would receive his breakthrough in three months

Many people have showered praises on Abeiku Santana for making that accurate prophecy after it came to pass in 2022 where he swept 4 awards at the 2022 edition of the 3 Music Awards

An old video of media personality Abeiku Santana prophesying into the life of rapper Black Sherif when he was an upcoming artiste has emerged online.

This comes barely a week after he was crowned the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023 Artiste of the Year on May 6, 2023.

In light of this, Blacko performed a rap song on his show on Okay FM on May 11, 2023, to eulogise him.

Abeiku Santana's prophecy to Black Sherif comes true

UTV presenter Abeiku Santana shared a video collage telling the story of when he prophesied into the life of Black Sherif when he was a rising rapper in the industry in 2021.

The video then transcended into the rapper eulogising the host on Okay FM with a rap song he composed for him some 2 years ago after the prophesy came to pass.

The video ended with the manifestation of the prophesy where he swept 4 awards at the 3Music Awards in 2022.

Below is an emotional video compilation of the prophecy Abeiku Santana made onto Black Sherif's life some 2 years ago and the rap song he composed.

Lyrics of Black Sherif's rap song eulogising Abeiku Santana

In the rap verse he performed for the first time, he hinted that he composed it after Abeiku Santana manifested greatness into his life on the show.

In the verse he hinted that the host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo told him that he was number one and since then, he did not sleep because he wanted to prove he was indeed number one.

To make this possible, he moved to the studio all the way at Oyarifa which was far from home to record songs where he spent all-night there.

"I've paid my dues in Ghana. Still my vision is clear and I'm still working," a part of the rap song goes.

Below is the video of the rap song Black Sherif composed for Abeiku Santana on May 11, 2023.

Below is the interview of Black Sherif on Abeiku Santana's show Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on April 9, 2021, where he made the prophecy.

Ghanaians react to the video of Abeiku Santana's prophecy to Black Sherif

Many people shared life lessons when it came to prophecies. They stated that the 'Konongo Zongo' hitmaker worked to make the manifestation pass.

Others also hailed him in the comments stating that he was here to stay, while others hailed Abeiku Santana for speaking it into existence.

zionfelixdotcom said:

Blacko should drop this fast for us

ajeezaygh stated:

Here to stay forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BLACKO SZN!

blessedbenjy commented:

Sandama to the world

getty_pose remarked:

Blacko wettin you Dey always roll tight eiii

nti_vida23 said:

Oyarifa to the world ❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo commented:

Right from your lips to God's earsShine on Champs❤

sheree.lovee stated:

This is motivating pls tell anyone trying or doing his or her best he or she is going to blow soon I hope this will make them keep working hard

msamyt_ said:

One Underlying fact, after the prophecy, Blacko Put in the work then and only then did it Manifest. Lessons.

twins_mum_dont_beg said:

And it came to pass...great things he has done and greater things will he do...I remember this prophecy paa

Konongo Zongo residents rejoice over Blacko's VGMA 2023 win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that residents from Black Sherif's hometown, Konongo Zongo, were captured jubilating after he was declared the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year.

They were seen singing his songs and making merry in a viral video that surfaced online.

