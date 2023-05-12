Ghanaian actress and social media personality Nana Ama McBrown ran to hug her friend and pundit from United Showbiz, Bullgod

The actress excitedly hugged him several times as she expressed how much she had missed him. Bullgod replied by admitting that he had missed her too.

They also spoke about how the entertainment industry is all fun even though there are some minor issues among some personalities in the industry

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown ran to meet her friend and pundit of the United Showbiz program, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod.

In a trending video which surfaced online a while ago, the beautiful and entertaining actress met Bullgod at the premises of Onua TV where he was to be interviewed. Nana Ama was overly excited to meet him and ran to hug him several times, throwing her arms around him.

Their conversation gave the impression that they had not seen each other in a while after she left the show on which he was a pundit.

"Ohh Bull, I miss you. I have missed you so much," Nana Ama said.

Bullgod said there should be a homecoming meeting for her and all her former colleagues at UTV at her new premises. This got the actress laughing as she said:

People think I have issues with Fadda but we are very cool. People don't know that this is entertainment and that, there is no politics in entertainment. We fight each other a lot which is a must, but we are one big family.

McBrown leaves United Showbiz and UTV to join Onua TV

Ghanaian Kumawood actress and former host of the United Showbiz program, Nana Ama McBrown left UTV to join Onua TV where she now hosts her Onua Showtime show. Her departure from the TV station created some controversies online, making some Ghanaians spread rumours about a grudge between the actress and her former work colleagues at UTV, especially, the general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson.

Watch Nana Ama and Bullgod's video below:

Ghanaians reacted to Bullgod and Nana Ama's beautiful moment

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the beautiful moment shared by Nana Ama and Bullgod and applauded the respect they showed each either

_deera._ commented:

Herh chaley this man always dey cause trouble

bennet_shotit said:

He dey come give Onua court case

fredahamelo commented:

This is so beautiful, I wish Arnold was here too.

