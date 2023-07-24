Actress Nana Ama McBrown met abroad-based Ghanaian kids in the studio audience of Onua Showtime

Their mother introduced them, and she sang a song in Twi which got them smiling

Many people talked about how welcoming The Empress is, while others were confused about the last line she added to the song

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown engaged with the studio audience of Onua Showtime in a heartwarming video.

Nana Ama McBrown meets the studio audience of Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

A mother of two boys, Jennifer Asante, had the opportunity to introduce them to Nana Ama McBrown inside the studio of Onua Showtime.

In the video, she told Mrs McBrown Mensah that they reside abroad, and in greeting them, she asked them whether she spoke Twi fluently.

Jennifer Asante, beaming with smiles, stated that her boys do speak Twi fluently and said that one of them is a comedian.

She introduced her other son as Kofi, which got Mrs McBrown Mensah singing the popular nursery rhyme, 'Kofi ne Ama'.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and meeting the Onua Showtime studio audience.

Ghanaians react to video of Nana Ama McBrown singing to Onua Showtime guests in Twi

People who watched the video and listened to the song Nana Ama McBrown sang, stated that they did not know the last line she added.

Others also talked about how loving and friendly The Empress is as they admired her in the video.

ameyaw112 said:

This song I never hear before too

bestman.laddle remarked:

The last part though . U hear am too ?

feliciamensah672 stated:

This program is designed to make people feel happy

zoogah_1 stated:

The last part Si 3s3 mi

atooto__gh commented:

Oseeeyyy Mcbrown... atanfo nyinaa ko low batri

im_pellah stated:

The last part )se 3s3 me de3

baahpencil stated:

The love she has for everyone is high ❤️

kjamesofgh said:

That’s my Aunty and her kids right there

mic2007ukgh commented:

I need that earring nana

Nana Ama McBrown meets a fan who gifted her portraits

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was presented with portrait photos of herself and her daughter Baby Maxin.

Her priceless reaction melted the hearts of her fans as they hailed the photographer for the gifts.

