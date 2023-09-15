Talented Kidz 2023 winner Abigail Adjiri can now hear and interact as an ordinary kid thanks to the benevolence of a US-based lady

The lady, known as Joyce, has purchased a hearing aid for Abigail after the girl's mother appealed for one on Nana Ama McBrown's show

In an interview with McBrown, the good samaritan revealed that she was touched to buy the $5,000 device after watching

A Ghanaian lady in the United States (US) has shown kindness to the 2023 Talented Kidz winner, Abigail Adjiri.

The lady, identified as Joyce, has bought a hearing aid for Abigail to enable the little girl to hear and interact easily.

Abigail, then seven years old, was declared the Talented Kidz Season 14 winner in April. Her story amazed many Ghanaians after it came to light that she had a hearing impairment and used vibrations from music to dance.

After her win, the young Ghanaian dancer Afronita took Abigail under her wing and has been mentoring her. They recently appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV, where Abigail's mother appealed for help to get a hearing aid for her daughter.

US-based Ghanaian lady buys $5,000 hearing aid for Abigail

Madam Joyce, the good samaritan who stays in Albany, New York, saw the appeal and was moved to help the young girl.

Already, she had sent the hearing to her sister in Ghana to be sold on her behalf but had to tell her to stop the sale and give it to Abigail.

Speaking to McBrown in a telephone interview, Joyce indicated that the total cost of the hearing aid was $5,000 (which translates into about GH¢60,000). In addition, there is a $400 insurance on the device to ensure that it gets replaced in case it gets missing or damaged.

After getting to know her condition, the lady indicated she was just touched to offer such help.

Abigail, seated with her mother, and McBrown interacted with the actress. She answered questions from McBrown and counted numerals from one to ten.

Talented Kidz winner Abigail battles her role model, Afronita

Meanwhile, Abigail recently engaged in a dance battle with her mentor, Afronita, in a video

The talented dancer danced as though she could hear the song. She effortlessly danced to a viral TikTok song that has taken over the internet, gaining thousands of reactions from her followers

