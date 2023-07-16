45-year-old Nana Ama McBrown has wowed her followers after repeating one of her stylish kente dresses

The former United Showbiz host wore the exquisite blue corseted kente dress to shoot the teaser video for Onua Showtime

The talented TV presenter hosts award-winning Ghanaian female gospel musicians Amy Newman and Ohemaa Mercy on the show

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has stunned her followers and fashionistas after repeating one of her stunning kente dresses to host the Onua Showtime program on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a kente dress and beautiful hairstyle. Photo credit: @onuashowtime

Source: Instagram

The 45-year-old style influencer, with a team of dedicated stylish makeup artists and fashion designers at speed dial, has repeated her classy look.

The screen goddess also repeated her hairstyle, a gold bracelet but changed her elegant earrings and shoes.

Nana Ama McBrown hosts Amy Newman and Ohemaa Mercy on Onua Showtime

Nana Ama McBrown looked impeccable in her corseted kente dress and lustrous, voluminous hairstyle as she hosted top Ghanaian gospel musicians on her show.

Watch the Onua Showtime teaser video

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a beautiful kente dress for the much-anticipated Onua Showtime teaser video after weeks of resigning from United Showbiz.

In the well-scripted video, the icon wore a stylish long-sleeve blazer and matching trousers with a glamorous hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a kente dress by Yoli Koomson

The talented television host wore this statement look by female designer Yoli Koomson to shoot the promo video of her new show on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown wore gold strappy heels and jewellery as she posed at different angles.

Ohemaa Mercy looks ethereal in an African print dress

Ghanaian award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy wore a glittering African Print tulle dress and matching purple high heels for the show.

Gospel musician Amy Newman looks elegant in a brocade dress

Veteran gospel musician Amy Newman wore a shiny brocade dress designed with blue see-through lace and puff sleeveless.

Efe Grace looks elegant in a maxi dress

Rising gospel musician Efe Grace wore a classy maxi while rocking a short hairstyle as she performed on Onua Showtime.

