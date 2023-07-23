Artiste manager Mr Logic has labelled critics of Cecilia Abena Dapaah as persons with a poverty-stricken mentality

His comments come amid a heavy public backlash against the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources over her stolen $1m, €300,000

Mr Logic defended the former minister as he stated that he does not support calls to investigate the source of the money

Artiste manager Mr Logic, real name Emmanuel Barnes, heavily descended on the critics of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Speaking on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 22, Mr Logic, also an entertainment pundit, stated that the former minister's critics have a poverty-stricken mentality.

Background

On Friday, July 21, it emerged that two house helps of the now-resigned minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and several millions of Ghana cedis at the former minister's residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022, said Citinewsroom.

The news received heavy public backlash targeting the former minister for stashing such a whopping amount in her house. Some claimed it was stolen money, asking for an investigation.

Mr Logic, however, said he does not support the calls for authorities to investigate the former minister.

"Cecilia Abena Dapaah is not a thief. It is myopic to think that she cannot have that amount of money," he said on United Showbiz.

Reactions to the video of Mr Logic

Peeps posted diverse views in the comments section. Many did not support the views of the entertainment pundit.

Atooplan commented:

Thieves, NPP called Mahama thief without proof, but today we have evidence of stolen million dollars and more, and you are here talking nonsense. Foolish talks. Heerh NPP, you guys are foolish enough to want to make us believe this is not Ghanaian taxpayers' money she took.

Renam commented:

Yeah, I felt the same, too...is it because she is a politician she cannot have such money or what??.. let's be fr? If you have reasons to believe its government funds, then prove it ..but let's not rush in screaming because you saw 1m$ in someone's house? People keep their monies at home, and there's nothing wrong with it.

Nicklaus_kabutey_stan posted:

The first time I watched this guy on UTV, when Feli Nuna was on the show, I realised his name didn't match his senses; he has proven that again. She should show proof of how she acquired it, that's all.

Nahna_antwi said:

@nana_qweci_1 today, I agree with you about this guy. In this modern world, how could an educated person like you sit down and say and condone an act of a person not saving this huge amount of money at home?

Efyachelsea mentioned:

How is someone's opinion childish every one is entitled to his or her opinion; let's get that fact.

Paul.yaro28 said:

Hard truth.

Lynette_nyarko commented:

Mr logic speaking rubbish thieves.

Son_min_heung asked:

Why do you bring this guy to the show, he's a fool, and he didn't; reasoning is always flawed.

Parbie_03 said:

This gentleman most times talks trash.

