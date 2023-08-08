Fred Nuamah, an NDC parliamentary aspirant in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency, has withdrawn from the race

John Dumelo will not have a challenger in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon NDC parliamentary primary after Fred Nuamah, the other contender, dropped out of the race.

Nuamah said he was not pressured to make this decision but consulted with stakeholders.

“This decision was personal and was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, without any external influence,” Nuamah said in a letter dated August 7.

Nuamah, who has also worked in show business, like Dumelo, said he wanted to ensure a unified front for the NDC in the constituency.

Thus, he endorsed Dumelo, who contested the Ayawaso West-Wuogon seat in 2020.

Nuamah further urged his supporters to rally behind Dumelo ahead of the 2024 elections.

Although the NDC has already held its parliamentary primaries, polls were put on hold in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency.

Dumelo employing hundreds in farming

YEN.com.gh has reported on Dumelo's ginger farming venture, where he said he employs over 300 persons.

He also noted that agriculture is a rewarding sector, but it demands substantial financial investments.

Dumelo has, in the past, been praised for his efforts at adding value to the ginger he produces.

He also expressed fulfilment in contributing positively to the livelihoods of families.

John Dumelo flaunts farm produce

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the praise heaped on Dumelo because of his farming output.

He has in the past shared several pictures of himself arranging thousands of eggs in crates.

Many people applauded him, while others gave him names, such as "Incoming Agric Minister."

