An NDC constituency executive in the Ashanti Region has been sacked after she declared support for Alan Kyerematen

Akua Afriyie, who was the Women's Organiser in Kumawu, said she had received a dismissal letter from the NDC

Akua Afriyie said she would not vote in the 2024 elections if Alan Kyerematen is not on the ballot sheet

The National Democratic Congress has sacked a constituency executive who declared support for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen.

The sacked executive, Akua Afriyie, was the Women's Organiser in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Akua Afriyie is convinced Alan Kyerematen is the man to lead Ghana Source: Facebook/@NationalDemocraticCongress/@AlanJohnKwadwoKyerematen

She reportedly declared her admiration for Kyerematen despite being a member of the opposition party.

According to her, she was sacked shortly after the video of her declaring support for Alan went viral during the Kumawu by-election in May 2023.

Afriyie had said though she was with the NDC, if the NPP selected Kyerematen as its flagbearer she would vote for him in the 2024 election.

She believes Kyerematen has a better vision for Ghana that will give youth hope.

She has since become the talk of town in political circles for which the NDC did not take kindly to her pronouncement.

Afriyie has said she is now a floating voter after being dismissed by the NDC.

“I am currently not a member of the NDC or a member of the NPP but l am a strong supporter of Mr. Kyerematen.”

She said she would not vote in the 2024 election if Kyerematen were not on the ballot.

Balloting for NPP flagbearer race

The positions of all 10 presidential aspirants of the NPP on the ballot for the August 26 special election was released ahead of the presidential primaries.

Ken Agyapong picked the number one slot, Kyerematen picked the number two slot while Bawumia picked the 10th slot.

On August 26, super delegates will elect the best five aspirants out of the 10 for the final presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

Alan and Bawumia as frontrunners

Global Info Analytics, a polling institution, noted earlier that the flagbearer race of the governing NPP is between Bawumia and Kyerematen.

Kyerematen’s popularity improved slightly to equal Bawumia, while Kennedy Agyapong is in 3rd place.

That survey, published on Thursday, January 19, 2023, sampled close to 6,000 Ghanaian voters across the country.

