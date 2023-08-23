The studio used for Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime on Onua TV has been affected by fire

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), parts of the studio including the reception area was burnt

Photos of the incident were shared online after the GNFS contained the fire and prevented it from spreading

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Parts of the studio used to host Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime programme on Onua TV have been affected by fire.

It is not yet known what must have caused the fire incident but according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), it took their swift action to contain the situation.

Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime studio has been torched by fire Photo source: Ghana National Fire Service, Official McBrown

Source: Facebook

In a statement on its Facebook page, the GNFS indicated that their crew was able to prevent the fire from spreading to othe areas of TV3's premises.

"Even though portions of the reception area of the studio was burnt, the main studio area and the backstage were salvaged from the fire," parts of the statement said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read the statement below

McBrown's Onua Showtime studio

It will be recalled that McBrown joined Onua TV in April 2023 and was unveiled in a grand ceremony.

One of the highlights of her move to Onua was the opening of the studio which had been purposely built for her show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh