Ghanaian actor Kaikai Shatta has opened up to Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime about why he acts like a cripple in movies and skits.

Ghanaian Actor Kaikai and Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Kaikai Shatta speaks on why he acts like a disabled person

As a guest on Onua Showtime, Kaikai Shatta told the host Nana Ama McBrown that he is being known as a cripple in the movie industry to create awareness.

He reiterated that he was not crippled nor disabled; however, he played that role to inspire others.

His explanation comes at the back of The Empress urging him to apologise to the studio audience and viewers who believed he was crippled and shed tears as he crawled to the stage.

Kaikai further stated that disabled persons in Ghana are neither respected nor acknowledged in society.

Below is a video of Kaikai sharing the background story of why he plays the role of a disabled man in skits and movies.

Below is a video of Kaikai crawling on the floor as she approaches Nana Ama McBrown.

Ghanaians react to the touching story of Kaikai on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown

Many people hailed Nana Ama McBrown for shedding light on Kaikai's story and how it has impacted others.

charity.makafui.10 said:

The best show in town forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️

adwoabless24 stated:

Boi3 this guy too tire ooo in the movie industry he wanted become a star but 3faboi3

swanzyp said:

He’s a very good guy ❤️

mahamariri commented:

I love this show…

eugeniaasare10 remarked:

Best show ever

dr.dr._johnson stated:

You're becoming the Oprah Winfrey of Ghana. No, wait! In fact, you are!!!

Source: YEN.com.gh