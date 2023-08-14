The 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants stepped up their game as they educated Ghanaians about the culture and traditions of their various regions

Nurah from Northern Region beat the other 15 contestants to win the Star Performer for week two

Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's performance, admiring her exceptional talent and flawless presentation

The second-week eviction show for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful saw the 16 contestants delve into the festivals, funerals and christening ceremonies of their various regions.

Kwartemaa from the Bono Region stood out with her impeccable performance, although Nurah received the Star Performer award.

Upper East region's Aduanige was given the Best Costume award, and Afriyie won the Most Eloquent award.

North East Region representative talked about Damba Festival

Nurah from North East Region embodied the role of a chief, revealing the essence of the Damba Festival's celebration.

Volta Region representative Selorm delved into christening ceremony

Selorm from the Volta Region gracefully captured the heartwarming christening ceremony of a precious circumstantial child in a moment of unity and joy that reflects the deep traditions of the Volta people.

Ahafo Region representative Amoanimaa talked about puberty rite

Amoanimaa of the Ahafo Region brought the region's rich cultural heritage to life through the captivating reenactment of the traditional puberty rite, Bragro.

Greater Accra Region representative Naa Ayeley talked about the ritual of naming a child

Naa Ayeley of the Greater Accra Region beautifully embodied the cultural essence of the Gas as she reenacted the cherished ritual of naming a child.

Western North Region representative Benewaa shared her thoughts on the role of the family

Western North Region's vibrant traditions were highlighted when Benewa took on the role of the family head during the celebratory night.

The moment she guided her "niece" into a new chapter of life through the sacred bond of marriage warmed hearts.

Bono Region representative Kwartemaa talked about widowhood

Bono Region's Kwartemaa shed light on the widowhood rite and its significance for widows in our community.

Central Region representative Twumwaa educated Ghanaians on the Akwabo Festival

Central Region's Twumwaa immersed the audience in the traditions of the Akwambo Festival, a time-honoured celebration that clears the paths and riverside bushes.

Bono East Region representative talked about the Fofie Festival celebration

Bono East Region's Ohemaa took the audience through the vibrant reenactment of the Fofie Festival celebration.

Western Region representative demonstrated the transition from childhood into maturity

Serwaa from the Western Region took us into the heart of a cherished tradition, the initiation and celebration of a young woman's journey from childhood to maturity.

Ashanti Region representative imitated how her tribe celebrates the departed

Ebo from Ashanti Region embodied her cultural heritage by reenacting the Ashantis way of celebrating and honouring the departed.

Oti Region representative talked about migration

Olila from Oti Region revealed the Worawora people's journey through the Akwantu Tenten Festival, a celebration of their migration from Kuntuase, Ashanti, to their current home.

Upper East Region representative talked about the Feok Festival

Aduanige from Upper East Region showcased the Builsa's vibrant traditions in commemorating the Feok Festival.

Eastern Region representative demonstrated the Ohum Festival celebration

Eastern Region’s Afriyie demonstrated the Ohum festival celebration in the role of sub-chief.

Upper West Region representative talked about dowry payment

Sung-Suma from Upper West Region took the audience through the captivating traditional marriage ceremony and dowry payment of the Dagaba tribe.

Savannah Region representative talked about kinship

Titiaka shed light on the profound significance of chiefs' enskinment in the enchanting Savannah region.

