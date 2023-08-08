Comedian and actor Akrobeto got many people laughing hard when he took over the stage to display fire dance moves

He was at the Black Legend Coffee Gin-West FM Walk held at Elubo in the Western Region of Ghana

Ghanaians talked about how the video made them laugh, while others opened up about how much they loved him

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto put smiles on the faces of many when a video of him dancing surfaced on the internet.

Akrobeto gives an electrifying performance at Elubo. Image Credit: @wofa_akrobeto

Source: TikTok

Akrobeto dances on stage at Elubo

Talented TV presenter Akrobeto was present at the health walk at Elubo in the Western region of Ghana.

The event was dubbed Black Legend Coffee Gin-West FM Walk, and it saw thousands of residents in the town and its environs participate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 10th edition of the health walk was held on Founders' Day on Friday, August 4, 2023.

As part of the event, a stage was mounted, and Akrobeto took the opportunity to entertain participants.

He danced to various Ghanaian songs and displayed fire dance moves which got many people laughing hard.

Below is a video of Akrobeto dancing on stage in front of a large crowd.

Below are photos from the Black Legend Coffee Gin-West FM Walk held at Elubo.

Ghanaians react to a video of Akrobeto dancing

In the comment section, Ghanaians who watched the video and reacted to it talked about how Akrobeto's dance moves made them laugh.

Others also talked about how much they loved him and prayed to God for blessings upon his life.

See some of the comments below:

NANA YAW PREACHER_NYP commented:

ONE THING I LOVE ABOUT YOU IS YOUR SMILE..GOD BLESS YOU MORE DADDY

Jenny said:

Wcfa nono❤️❤️

theophilusyeboah50 remarked:

love you Daddy

Akrobeto paid tribute to Christian Atsu on live TV

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto eulogised the late Christian Atsu on UTV's Real News.

He stated that the late footballer sent him money from abroad because he made him laugh during his stay overseas.

The story touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how kid Christian Atsu was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh