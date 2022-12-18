Popular presenter and former beauty queen, Abena Kyei Boakye, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Rocking a stunning golden dress, she graduated with a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from the institution

Many have showered her with congratulatory messages as she celebrates another milestone in her life

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen, Abena Kyei Boakye, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in grande style.

Former GMB Queen, Abena Kyei Boakye at her graduation. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

The award-winning morning show host graduated with a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Rocking a lace dress in the colour gold, she beamed with smiles as she graduated from the institution. The dress was a corset dress styled with beads. The big bow on the back of the dress added some spice to her entire outfit.

She was spotted wearing her graduation gown and cap as well as her kente sash which had her name and the course she pursued at the institution.

A few of her family and friends brought her a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her as they shared the memorable day of Abena Kyei Boakye.

Below is a video of Abena Kyei Boakye and her adorable family and friends on her commemoration day.

More congratulatory messages are pouring in for the former beauty queen

misscentralregion_ remarked:

Congratulations

eb_forson said:

Congratulations @iamabena1 ❤️

dzifagray remarked:

Congratulations

themamapee said:

Well done lady

zakariabdul commented:

Congrats

